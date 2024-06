THE HIGH COURT has released teacher Enoch Burke from Mountjoy Prison.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey ordered the teacher’s release, where he has been incarcerated since September over his refusal to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

The judge said that following a review of the situation, and the fact state examinations are now completed and the school is on holidays, he was directing the teachers release.

The court did not require Burke to purge his contempt and agree to comply with the terms of an order made against him last year, the judge said.

In that decision Justice Alexander Owens granted Wilson’s Hospital a permanent injunction restraining Burke from attending at the school.

Burke was jailed for contempt, for a second time, in September due to his refusal to comply with that order.

Overall the teacher has spent over 400 days in prison.

Advertisement

Justice Sanfey expressed his hope that the teacher would use the time to reflect on the situation and warned the teacher that the injunction remains in place.

If there was any further breach of the order the judge said he would have no hesitation in entertaining a fresh application by the school to have Burke committed back to prison.

After the court made its order Burke left the Four Courts with members of his family.

Burke had appeared before the High Court on Friday as part of his bid to set aside what he claims is the “gravely flawed” and unconstitutional” order made by Justice Owens.

The judge heard submissions from both the teacher and the school over whether the court has the jurisdiction to entertain an application by the teacher to have a judgement by Justice Alexander Owens set aside.

Following the conclusion of what were somethings heated interactions between the judge and Burke, Justice Sanfey reserved his judgement and said that he would give his decision in the coming weeks.

Burke has denied that he is in contempt of court. He has argued that he could not accept “transgenderism” due to his Christian beliefs, after teachers at the school were asked to address a student by “a new name and the ‘they’ pronoun”.

This was indicated in an email from the school principal sent in May 2022.