GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information regarding missing woman Esra Uyrun ahead of the fourteenth anniversary of her disappearance.

Esra was 38-years-old when she went missing from her home in Clondalkin, Co Dublin.

Esra has not been seen since leaving her house in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 7.15am on the morning of 23rd February, 2011.

She left her home in the family car, which was a grey Renault Twingo with a registration number of 08-D-23067. The car was later located on the promenade in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Esra is described as being 5’3” in height, with dark hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers, and a dark top.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, including a number of searches involving members of the DMR West and Wicklow Divisional Search Teams assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, Esra’s whereabouts remain unknown, gardaí said.

Gardaí and Esra’s family are seeking to locate her and are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

An Garda Síochána would encourage anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact with the investigation team.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.