AUTHORITIES IN ESTONIA and Finland are investigating the failure of an undersea electricity transmission cable

EstLink 2 failed suddenly at around 12pm local time on Christmas Day, although there was no interruption of supply between the two countries.

The cable is 170km long, 145km of which lies under the Baltic Sea.

It comes amid increased tensions over the security of undersea infrastructure. In 2022, two still-unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in an incident labelled as ‘sabotage’ by the European Union.

And this month, a Chinese ship has been linked with the cutting of two fibre optic cables in the Baltic Sea. Sweden has accused Chinese authorities of denying prosecutors access to the ship.

Electricity grid operator Fingrid’s operation manager told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper that sabotage of had not been ruled out, and that two ships were in the area when the fault occurred. However, it was also assessing whether a substation may have failed.

Local police are investigating the incident.

“The electricity transmission link is out of service for the time being,” Fingrid said in a statement.

“The repair of the connection will start as soon as the fault location has been identified.

“The failure of the cross-border electricity transmission link did not endanger the operation of the electricity system in Finland, the electricity system is functioning normally and electricity reliability is currently good.”