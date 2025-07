FOLLOWING A CO-ORDINATED sweep of online marketplaces by EU and Irish consumer authorities, over 250 baby product listings have been removed.

The authorities, including Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), examined some 1,741 listings as part of a major sweep of baby products for sale on online marketplaces.

This followed the introduction of new product safety legislation in December 2024.

Officers analysed the listings for compliance with minimum product safety information rules, which require clear details of the manufacturer and EU responsible person to be displayed.

The CCPC said this information is “crucial for the protection of babies and children from dangerous or faulty products”.

Following the sweeps conducted in April and May of this year, 252 takedown orders were sent to the online marketplaces, regarding listings that failed to meet minimum safety and compliance information requirements or featured products that had already been recalled from the market.

Safety officers from Ireland’s CCPC issued 72 of the EU’s 252 takedown orders, which targeted baby carriers, slings, and baby walkers.

All 72 listings were removed at the CCPC’s request from sites including Amazon, Shein, Etsy, eBay, Fruugo and Joom.

Brian McHugh, chair of the CCPC, noted that many parents turn to online marketplaces for convenience when buying baby products and added that they “deserve to know that those products are safe”.

He said the CCPC’s product safety officers issue recalls for tens of thousands of items every year and that traceability is “critically important”.

“Online marketplaces have a duty to be transparent about what they’re selling and provide contact details in the event a product is unsafe,” said McHugh.

He added that the online marketplaces “co-operated when we contacted them” and that the “listings were taken down promptly”.

“The work of our officers, in collaboration with colleagues across the EU, has stopped hundreds of potentially unsafe products being offered for sale to Irish consumers,” said McHugh.