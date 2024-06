EU LEADERS HAVE backed Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission.

As part of an agreement struck at a summit in Brussels, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa was chosen as head of the European Council, while Estonian premier Kaja Kallas was named to be the bloc’s next foreign policy chief.

All three nominees hail from the centrist alliance that dominates the EU parliament following elections earlier this month, despite gains by the far-right including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, who put up public resistance to the top jobs deal.

Advertisement

Outgoing European Council president Charles Michel confirmed that leaders had proposed von der Leyen for another term in office.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also confirmed the nominees in a statement on X, saying: “Kaja, Ursula and Antonio accepted. Defence plans accepted. Satisfaction. For Poland and for Europe.”

While Costa will automatically succeed Michel later this year, both von der Leyen and Kallas will need to be approved by the European Parliament, starting with a July vote on the commission chief that is predicted to be tight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated