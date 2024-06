EUROPEAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS Ministers are meeting in Luxembourg today to discuss the latest on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, beginning membership talks with Ukraine and the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is to travel to the meeting later today, which is due to start later this morning with an address by the outgoing EU foreign commissioner Josep Borrell and where further sanctions against Russia are due to be discussed.

Martin said that the foreign affairs council is meeting at the start of an “important week” in the EU, where the European leaders are due to select the nominees for the top jobs and countries will begin to name their next commissioners.

There is widespread that Finance Minister Michael McGrath is set to be named as Ireland’s commissioner as early as this week.

Foreign affairs ministers at the meeting will also be addressed by the Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba, before taking stock of their positions after a peace summit, a meeting of the G7 and a recovery conference within the last few weeks.

“The situation in Ukraine also remains of grave concern, as Russia continues to escalate its aggression,” Martin said ahead of the meeting.

The Tánaiste added that this week key decisions around EU membership talks with Ukraine will be made and the adoption of further sanctions against Russia at the meeting today.

The ministers are also to discuss the situation on the ground in Gaza, including the worsening humanitarian crisis and the rising tensions on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

Martin said he hopes to push for a “proactive and strategic” response from the EU on the ministers’ position on the ongoing global conflicts and crises, particularly in Gaza where the conflict is deepening.

He added: “There is an obligation on the EU to do everything it possibly can to bring about our shared objectives of an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and an urgent improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

“We cannot allow breaches of international law to go unchecked and our diplomatic action should reflect that.”

The EU Foreign Affairs council will also discuss the fallout around the protests in Georgia last month, which saw the country pass a law – and its President veto it – that created difficulties for charities and media companies to earn foreign investment.

The adoption of the ‘foreign influence law’ was condemned by EU leaders, including chair of today’s meeting Josep Borrell.

The summit will also have what is understood to be an informal discussion, with six foreign ministers from the West Balkan regions, on common defence and security policy challenges between them and the EU.

Ongoing conflict in Africa, in the Great Lakes Region, will also be discussed. The ministers will look to find possible ways for the EU and its member states can encourage peace talks with countries at conflict and other neighbouring states.