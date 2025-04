A FINDING BY the European Court of Justice has prompted questions about Ireland’s use of tents to accommodate asylum seekers.

Yesterday it was announced that the Court’s Advocate General Laila Medina found that EU member states cannot use ‘force majeure’ – or an abnormal event beyond the control of a state – to “justify its failure to provide basic needs” for people seeking protection.

The case was taken by an Afghan national and an Indian national, who had applied for international protection two years ago.

Details of the case outlined that the men were denied housing and were deemed ineligible for daily allowances, leaving them homeless on the streets of Dublin.

This was despite EU directives entitling the men to housing, food and allowances upon reception in Ireland.

This finding from the advocate general is an opinion and not a final decision.

Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, told Morning Ireland that the council doesn’t count tents as adequate accommodation.

Advertisement

“It’s interesting in the ruling, the advocate makes the point that within the reception conditions directive, there is an allowance for reduced standard of accommodation.

“I don’t think there’s a mention of whether the tents meet that standard, but we’ve always said that tents on the street obviously do not meet this standard.

The case will now go to the European Court of Justice for ruling.

Weekly arrival figures

The number of people applying for international protection in Ireland fell for a third consecutive month in March, RTÉ reports.

A total of 847 people sought asylum last month, less than half the number this time last year.

The total number of applications made between January and March 2025 stood at 3,021, compared to 5,162 during the first three months of 2024.

Weekly arrival figures have been falling since October.

Meanwhile, there has been a threefold increase in deportation orders issued so far this year compared with the same period last year.