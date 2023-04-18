Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 18 April 2023 Dublin: 10°C
DPA/PA Images The European Parliament
# Lobbying
EU parliament tightens lobbying rules for ex-MEPs following bribery scandal
The reform comes following the alleged bribery of members said to have been paid to push the interests of Qatar and Morocco.
1.4k
1
59 minutes ago

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has decided to prohibit former members from lobbying legislators for six months after leaving office in response to a bribery scandal that has rocked the EU.

The reform comes as the parliament grapples with the fallout from the scandal involving the alleged bribery of members said to have been paid to push the interests of Qatar and Morocco.

Central to the sprawling criminal case is former Italian MEP Antonio Panzeri, who has admitted playing a key role in funnelling cash to parliamentarians.

The revised rules, which come into effect on 1 May, introduce a “cooling off period” during which former members would be barred from lobbying in parliament for six months after their mandate ends.

Former members who subsequently decide to engage in lobbying or representational activities with the European Parliament “will have to register in the Transparency Register,” a statement said.

“Consequently, they will not be entitled to the access rights and facilities provided to them as former members,” it added, specifying that other measures will be examined in the coming weeks.

The scandal, popularly known as “Qatargate”, erupted in December when Belgian police raided addresses in Brussels, detaining a lawmaker and uncovering over €1.5 million in cash.

The parliament has already vowed a raft of reforms to clamp down on foreign influence.

Qatar and Morocco deny involvement in the scandal.

© AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     