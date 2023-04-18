EU parliament tightens lobbying rules for ex-MEPs following bribery scandal

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has decided to prohibit former members from lobbying legislators for six months after leaving office in response to a bribery scandal that has rocked the EU.

The reform comes as the parliament grapples with the fallout from the scandal involving the alleged bribery of members said to have been paid to push the interests of Qatar and Morocco.

Central to the sprawling criminal case is former Italian MEP Antonio Panzeri, who has admitted playing a key role in funnelling cash to parliamentarians.

The revised rules, which come into effect on 1 May, introduce a “cooling off period” during which former members would be barred from lobbying in parliament for six months after their mandate ends.

Advertisement

Former members who subsequently decide to engage in lobbying or representational activities with the European Parliament “will have to register in the Transparency Register,” a statement said.

“Consequently, they will not be entitled to the access rights and facilities provided to them as former members,” it added, specifying that other measures will be examined in the coming weeks.

The scandal, popularly known as “Qatargate”, erupted in December when Belgian police raided addresses in Brussels, detaining a lawmaker and uncovering over €1.5 million in cash.

The parliament has already vowed a raft of reforms to clamp down on foreign influence.

Qatar and Morocco deny involvement in the scandal.

© AFP 2023