Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
EU moves towards vaccine travel certs and more export curbs

The commission is working to have the vaccine travel certificates ready by June.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 1:39 PM
58 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5383984
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pictured after today's media conference on the Commissions response to Covid-19
Image: AP/PA Images
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pictured after today's media conference on the Commissions response to Covid-19
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pictured after today's media conference on the Commissions response to Covid-19
Image: AP/PA Images

Updated 40 minutes ago

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has announced plans to set up a travel certificate to help restore freedom of movement within the bloc for citizens inoculated against the coronavirus.

The certificate will show “whether the person has either been vaccinated, or has a recent negative test, or has recovered from Covid, and thus has antibodies,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

“With this digital certificate we aim to help member states reinstate the freedom of movement in a safe, responsible and trusted manner.”

The idea is to allow inoculated tourists to get around restrictions on non-essential travel that have spread across Europe, as a second and third wave of Covid-19 infections brought much intra-EU travel to a standstill.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune backed the Digital Green Certificate saying it “will make travel safer and easier across Europe by providing uniform proof that those travelling has been vaccinated against Covid-19, have tested negative or developed immunity”.

“The certificate proposal will be subject to scrutiny by the European Parliament and to agreement of the Member States and must respect our fundamental rights and values, as well as data protection requirements, but could greatly boost confidence for post-Covid travel,” said Clune.

The Ireland South MEP believes the certificate should only cover Covid-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, “as health and safety remain our first priority”.

The plan, however, will face stiff resistance from many member states, a key concern being that those still awaiting vaccinations would be discriminated against.

In addition, some member states are worried that the legal path to create the pass, which would include approval by the European Parliament, will take too long, with the summer holidays just three months away.

The commission is adamant that the process can be fast-tracked and is working to have it ready by June.

The European aviation sector issued a joint statement this afternoon urging EU governments to ensure the certificates are operational in time for the peak summer travel months.

‘Crisis of the century’

Additionally, the EU threatened to invoke emergency powers to block European exports of Covid-19 vaccines to ensure “reciprocity” with other suppliers, urging Britain to send Europe more jabs.

Europe’s vaccination campaign has struggled to get off the ground due to delayed deliveries and a bitter row with pharma giant AstraZeneca and fears over the safety of its vaccine.

The EU has already set up special oversight of vaccine exports in which manufacturers contracted to supply Europe must declare if they intend to export doses outside the bloc.

Most of the EU’s worry is over Britain, home of the AstraZeneca vaccine, where the vaccination campaign has progressed at a much faster pace than in the EU.

Brussels accused London of operating a de facto export ban to achieve its vaccine success, a claim denied by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

But Von der Leyen said the EU was “still waiting” for its AstraZeneca orders to come out of “two sites in the UK”, despite the fact that 10 million doses from other manufacturers had entered the UK from the EU.

“This is an invitation to show us that there are also doses from the UK coming to the European Union, so that we have reciprocity,” she said.

The former German defence minister said that “all options are on the table” to resolve the matter and that the vaccine situation would be addressed among EU leaders at talks next week.

“We are in the crisis of the century. And I’m not ruling out any anything for now,” she said, briefly mentioning emergency powers used during the OPEC oil shock of the 1970s.

- Additional reporting from AFP

