THE EU’S CIVIL protection unit will join firefighters in Greece battling growing wildfires near Athens for a third day.

Fuelled by strong winds, Greece’s worst wildfire this year raced across a parched landscape, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes as it wreaked widespread destruction around the Greek capital.

At least one person has died and at least 66 people have been treated for injuries. Two firefighters have also been hurt.

European Commissioner for civil protection and humanitarian aid Janez Lenarčič said yesterday that the EU will send two planes from from Italy, one helicopter from France and hundreds of ground firefighting teams from Romania and Czechia to assist the country.

“We are at a better level across the front”, Costas Tsigkas, head of the association of Greek firefighter officers, told state television ERT this morning.

“But conditions again will not be easy. There will be winds from midday onwards” and “every hour that passes will be more difficult”, he said.

The National Observatory said temperatures of up to 38 degrees are expected in Athens today, with winds of up to 39 kilometres per hour.

Some 700 firefighters, backed by 200 fire engines and nine aircraft, are battling the blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, some 35 kilometres northeast of Athens, the fire department said.

Fanned by strong winds, it grew to a 30-kilometre-long front line of flames more than 25 metres high in places, according to state TV ERT.

Greece’s National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said Monday that at least 10,000 hectares had been devastated by the fire.

A woman’s body was found this morning inside a burned-out Athens factory in what is believed to be the first death from the wildfire. According to the health ministry, 66 people have been treated for injuries related to the fire since Sunday.

© AFP 2024, includes reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill