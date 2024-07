MEPS WILL FLOCK to Strasbourg next week as the European Parliament begins its new term.

The previous five years saw the European Union bogged down by two major crises – first Covid, then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We can’t predict what surprises will emerge over the next five, but we can look at where the efforts of politicians in Brussels and Strasbourg will lie.

Will Ukraine continue to dominate? Will immigration remain a top issue? And how will the Union come together to address challenges such as climate change or the growth of AI?

Join us for a live webinar at 2pm on 17 July where three experts join us to examine what the next five years will hold: Elaine Fahey, professor of law with the Institute for the Study of European Law (ISEL) at City, University of London and Jean Monnet Chair in Law & Transatlantic Relations; Ian Cooper, senior research fellow at Dublin City University’s Brexit Institute; and Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal with a focus on European affairs.

