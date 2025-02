IRELAND’S EUROVISION HOPEFULS are ready and waiting to sing their hearts out tonight in a bid to represent the country at this year’s song contest.

The Late Late Show is hosting its annual Eurosong Special to select Ireland’s entry for the 2025 Eurovision, which is due to be held in Basel, Switzerland in May.

The six Eurosong finalists who will sing on the programme tonight and their songs are Samantha Mumba (My Way), Reylta (Fire), Adgy (Run into the Night), EMMY (LAIKA Party), Bobbi Arlo (Powerplay) and NIYL (Growth).

All six acts will perform on The Late Late Eurosong Special tonight. Ireland’s entry will be chosen through a combination of the results of a national jury, an international jury and a public vote.

Ahead of the contest, Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty and the six finalists spoke to journalists about what the night will bring and about the Eurovision Song Contest.

It’s a mix of nerves and excitement heading in to the performances tonight to find out who will win the Eurosong and go on to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Basel.

Last year’s Eurovision was mired in controversy. Israel’s participation in Eurovision has been a point of contention for pro-Palestine activists for years but it sparked even more anguish in 2024 due to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) faced calls for Israel to be dropped from the competition, with some Irish fans among those to boycott or protest due to Israel’s involvement, but Israel’s performance went ahead.

The situation created a tense atmosphere backstage for performers. Norway’s Eurovision act Gåte said that they considered withdrawing from the competition. Nemo from Switzerland, last year’s winner, said that they felt organisers didn’t do enough to support contestants’ mental wellbeing.

Ireland’s own 2024 act Bambie Thug voiced criticism of the EBU after the competition: “I’m so proud of all of us that are in the top ten that have been fighting for this shit behind the scenes because it has been so horrible for us and I am so proud of us. And I just want to say we are what the Eurovision is. The EBU is not what the Eurovision is – fuck the EBU. I don’t even care anymore. Fuck them.”

The EBU announced a new Code of Conduct and Duty of Care Protocol to try to put better procedures and protections in place for this year’s competition. It also announced a restructuring of its management team, though EBU executive supervisor Martin Österdahl is staying in place. Österdahl was booed in Malmö Arena last year by unhappy fans.

The Journal asked the six artists performing tonight whether the events of last year, especially the complaints regarding the EBU’s level of care for the wellbeing of contestants, was on their minds when they were thinking about putting themselves forward.

“To be honest, I can’t speak on anybody – you know, if that was their experience, that’s their experience. I can only speak on, if I got it, what my experience would be. I just don’t have a strong opinion on that because it’s not something I experienced,” said singer and actress Samantha Mumba, who is competing with her new song My Way.

“But you know, if that’s how they felt and that’s what they experienced, that’s what they experienced,” she said.

“I’ve been in this industry for a long time. I have tough leather skin at this point, you know? When you enter this industry, you have to have a tough skin. And I think I’m just so used to that at this point. It’s worked out for me so far, so I’ll keep on that trajectory.”

Samantha Mumba Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Limerick singer Niyl, who is performing his song Growth, on whether the discussions last year about wellbeing were on his mind when he was thinking about applying for Eurosong, answered: “I definitely think so.

“Bambie was so vocal about it last year, and seeing that, and seeing and hearing about the way people were treated, is obviously slightly nervewracking,” Niyl said.

“But hopefully they’ve made amends to that now, and I think there’s new policies in place to make sure that the welfare of artists are being looked after because at the end of the day, it’s about creating beautiful art and anything that’s a barrier to that is a problem.

“I think it’s so important for any big kind of conglomerate or larger agency that is looking after the welfare of people and artists, need to be super and highly conscious of people. Eurosong itself, I can see how people can be quite stressed; something as international a scale as Eurovision, I have no doubt there’s so many things in terms of wellbeing that need to be prioritised and focused on so that people are making the best art that they can make. Anyone who’s in a position of power should take that very, very heavily,” Niyl said.

Niyl Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Norwegian singer Emmy, who will be performing her song Laika Party, said: “I think music is important. I think music unites people and is important. So it didn’t really affect my decision, because I really think that music can help people and that it’s important anyway, no matter.”

Emmy Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Reylta from Galway, who will be performing her song Fire, said: “No, I didn’t really think about any of that. I had written the song and we were looking to get it into film and TV shows because it’s very epic and then I got a targeted ad on Instagram, about applying for the Eurovision… and now I’m here!”

“It’s been a whirlwind. We found out in December and I’ve just been doing as much as I can. I’m seeing this as a mini-musical for myself for three minutes – starring, directing, doing the whole thing. So that’s what I’m currently focused on. I haven’t even had time to think further than just doing my very best tomorrow,” Reylta said.

Reylta Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Dublin singer Bobbi Arlo, whose song is called Powerplay said it hadn’t particularly influenced her decision to compete because she “personally pay attention to that sort of stuff”.

However, she said that when she was sent the rule book, she realised that the EBU had “actually stepped up loads this year” to protect contestants and its own reputation.

“I think we’re all very aware that it’s very strict now, and it feels much safer. It feels like there’s a lot more love and positivity on the situation compared to last year.”

Answering another question about the protests against Israel’s involvement, Bobbi said: “We all have to be careful what we say with the EBU rules. In general, I am a person of peace, and I only go for peace, and I come from a peacekeeping country in general, so I’ll be spreading my message as much as I can that I don’t agree with war and I don’t agree with innocents being harmed.

“I think if we didn’t send an act to Eurovision, it would be one less peacekeeping country in the mix to show the message of support so I think it’s essential that we send someone, and we send someone who is actively a peacekeeping person – and I keep the peace!” Bobbi said.

Bobbi Arlo Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Donegal singer Adgy is performing on Eurosong for a second time after a previous try two years ago, this time accompanied by his sister Jennie.

“Honestly, entering Eurosong is kind of its own thing first of all, right. It’s within Ireland, so you just want to win Eurosong,” Adgy said.

“I haven’t really given much consideration as to how I feel about those types of issues at Eurovision,” he said, adding though that “obviously we kept up with a lot of it” last year.

“You know, I have my own opinion on it, but I think for now you know, stay quite neutral and don’t say too much. Eurovision is about the music and tries to be a non-political contest – but I know you can’t always make that the case, it’s not the reality, it’s not the way the world works,” he said.

“Music unites us, in a way, as well,” Jennie said.

Jennie and Adgy Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, who will present the contest tonight, said: “I think this is an entertainment show and I think that with all big shows like this people should be looking after their acts. I think if you look at what Eurovision is about, it’s about spreading the love and spreading the fun, and anything that can be done to help that I think is a good idea.

Asked about calls for RTÉ to pull out of the competition over Israel’s participation, Kielty said: “I think with these things, people are really entitled to their opinion. There’s huge emotions and big issues that are involved. What happened in Israel was horrific. What’s been happening in Gaza is heartbreaking.

“I think that things are out there and people can have their opinions. I think it is a music show, it is an entertainment show. It’s up to the acts really, I feel, and it’s up to RTÉ and the EBU. I’m not hosting Eurovision, I’m hosting Eurosong. So, it’s kind of a wee bit of a further step down the line,” he said.

Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty Lauren Boland / The Journal Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

The Late Late Eurosong Special is airing tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Members of the public will be able to vote for their favourite act. A national jury and an international jury will also have their say, with the combined result determining the winner.