Ukraine has won the Eurovision Song Contest

UKRAINE HAVE BEEN confirmed as winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest at Turin’s Pala Alpitour arena.

The country leapt to the top of the leaderboard as the viewer votes were announced.

Their entry, Stefania by the Kalush Orchestra, had lagged behind the UK, Sweden and Spain after the jury votes were awarded earlier in the night.

However as the televotes from across Europe (and Australia) were read out it soon became apparent that the folk-rap act – who had long been installed as odds-on favourites – would likely emerge victorious.

Eurovision voting is split 50:50 between the national juries – who cast their votes the previous night following the dress rehearsal – and viewers, who have their say after the final performance of the Grand Final.

More to follow…