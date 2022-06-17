#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 June 2022
UK likely to host Eurovision 2023 as EBU deems Ukraine unable to fulfil requirements

The EBU has said the security and operational requirements to host it in 2023 cannot currently be fulfilled by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, due to the ongoing war.

By Emer Moreau Friday 17 Jun 2022, 11:21 AM
Image: Alessandro Di Marco/PA Images
Image: Alessandro Di Marco/PA Images

NEXT YEAR’S EUROVISION Song Contest will “potentially” be held in the UK, the European Broadcasting Union has said, after ruling out the possibility of the competition being hosted in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s entry this year found favour with the public and won the competition, but the EBU has said the security and operational requirements to host it in 2023 cannot currently be fulfilled by Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, due to the ongoing war.

In a statement, the EBU said: “The EBU has been exploring options for the hosting of next year’s competition with Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, who previously staged the event in 2017 and 2005.

“Given the ongoing war since the Russian invasion of this year’s winning country, the EBU has taken the time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both UA:PBC and third-party specialists including on safety and security issues.”

The UK’s entry, Space Man by Sam Ryder, came second overall after winning the jury vote. The EBU will now enter into discussions with the BBC to explore the possibility of the 2023 contest being held in the UK.

The statement continued: “The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world with thousands working on, and attending, the event and 12 months of preparation time needed.”

The EBU thanked UA:PBC “for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

Ukraine’s victory, with the song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra, marked the first time that a song with hip hop elements won the contest.

Frontman Oleh Psiuk said after that the victory gave the people of Ukraine a much-needed boost.

The band members were given special permission to leave Ukraine to attend the competition. Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country in case they are needed to fight.

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

