THE COST FOR charging your electric vehicle will drop by up to 13% at all ESB chargers from tomorrow, it has been announced.

ESB Ecars announced that it was lowering prices across its 1,600 EV charge points.

Unit rates for high power (200kW) chargers will decrease by 13%, fast chargers will drop by 12%, and standard chargers will drop by 8%.

The move comes as wholesale electricity costs continue to decline from their peak in 2022.

Getting additional EVs on the roads is a key part of the Government’s Climate Action Plan to reduce Transport-related greenhouse gas emissions.

However, despite significant increases in EV sales at the start of the decade, sales have recently declines year-on-year. The lack of public charging infrastructure and a cut in the electric vehicle grant has been blamed by industry groups for the decline.

The ESB also announced that contactless payments will also be available on its high power chargers from tomorrow, and that it will be changing the one-off overstay fee of €8.

In its place, a new overstay of 50c/min kicks in after 45 minutes on High-Power and Fast chargers and after 10 hours on Standard chargers.

In a statement commenting on the reduction in tariffs, John Byrne, Head of eMobility at ESB, said the group was lowering its prices “following reductions in wholesale energy costs while continuing to upgrade and improve our charging infrastructure across the country”.

“We keep our prices under constant review and are committed to providing value to our customers with competitive prices,” he said.