Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Selene Burkley pictured while shooting a video at Irishtown Nature Park/Dublin Bay for Clowns without Borders ahead of the Virtual Silly walks on 1 April. Source: Sam Boal/RN

INTERNATIONAL

Actor Stephen Fry is given an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey, London Source: PA

#LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.

#OFCOM: Meghan Markle formally complained to ITV about Piers Morgan before the Good Morning Britain co-host quit.

#STIMMY: The US congress passed Joe Biden enormous Covid-19 economic relief package, giving green light to stimulus checks of up to $1,400.