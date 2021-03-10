Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A number of former members of the Defence Forces raised concerns about how allegations of sexual abuse and assault were handled by the organisation.
- Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the government is committed to changing legislation so that adopted people will have access to their birth certificates and other related documents.
- Gardaí arrested three men over an alleged plot to blackmail an Only Fans content creator.
- Ireland is to receive an additional 46,500 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this month under the EU procurement framework.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the delay in the vaccine rollout won’t prevent the government from easing restriction by 5 April as the country is making “good progress” in suppressing the virus.
- Gardaí carried out a large-scale search for the remains of a teenage boy killed and dismembered last year.
- The government reminded people that organising house parties or street parties for St. Patrick’s Day could lead to fines or prosecutions.
- Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described a transport link with Scotland as a “smokescreen for the Brexit fallout”.
- Leo Varadkar apologised for “any offence caused” by his claim that there are no Protestant Sinn Féin TDs after a Clare TD pointed out that she is a Protestant.
INTERNATIONAL
#LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.
#OFCOM: Meghan Markle formally complained to ITV about Piers Morgan before the Good Morning Britain co-host quit.
#STIMMY: The US congress passed Joe Biden enormous Covid-19 economic relief package, giving green light to stimulus checks of up to $1,400.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS