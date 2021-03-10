#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

clowns 627 Selene Burkley pictured while shooting a video at Irishtown Nature Park/Dublin Bay for Clowns without Borders ahead of the Virtual Silly walks on 1 April. Source: Sam Boal/RN

  • A number of former members of the Defence Forces raised concerns about how allegations of sexual abuse and assault were handled by the organisation.
  • Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the government is committed to changing legislation so that adopted people will have access to their birth certificates and other related documents.
  • Gardaí arrested three men over an alleged plot to blackmail an Only Fans content creator. 
  • Ireland is to receive an additional 46,500 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this month under the EU procurement framework. 
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the delay in the vaccine rollout won’t prevent the government from easing restriction by 5 April as the country is making “good progress” in suppressing the virus.
  • Gardaí carried out a large-scale search for the remains of a teenage boy killed and dismembered last year. 
  • The government reminded people that organising house parties or street parties for St. Patrick’s Day could lead to fines or prosecutions. 
  • Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described a transport link with Scotland as a “smokescreen for the Brexit fallout”.
  • Leo Varadkar apologised for “any offence caused” by his claim that there are no Protestant Sinn Féin TDs after a Clare TD pointed out that she is a Protestant.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-wed-mar-10-2021 Actor Stephen Fry is given an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Poets' Corner in Westminster Abbey, London Source: PA

#LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.

#OFCOM: Meghan Markle formally complained to ITV about Piers Morgan before the Good Morning Britain co-host quit.

#STIMMY: The US congress passed Joe Biden enormous Covid-19 economic relief package, giving green light to stimulus checks of up to $1,400

