Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Passer-by Bonnie Walker and her granddaughter Audrey meet the stars of the Gaiety's new panto - The Little Mermaid - during a promo shoot. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Jens Galschioet is hoping to protect the statue after Hong Kong University demanded its removal. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#DOMINIC CUMMINGS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson never understood what his Withdrawal Agreement with the EU really meant, his former chief adviser claims.

#REOPENING: The US will reopen its land borders to non-essential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated.

#TALIBAN: Afghanistan’s new Taliban warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees.

PARTING SHOT

Star Trek’s William Shatner made history today as the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s company.