Govt 'on track' to remove Covid-19 restrictions on 22nd October but officials warn of rising incidence

THE GOVERNMENT IS still on track to move ahead with the removal of Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October unless there is “compelling evidence” to suggest that approach should be changed, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

A meeting of senior officials this afternoon heard that Ireland’s Covid-19 situation has taken an unexpected turn, throwing into doubt the further easing of remaining restrictions next month.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet next week to assess the current situation ahead of the planned lifting of most Covid restrictions on 22 October.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One, Coveney said the government will listen to experts and take the scientific advice in making any decisions.

Coveney said that the government will “wait to see what recommendations come through”, but said “we’re on track to move ahead with the removal of restrictions on 22 October”.

“The message is clear, this pandemic is not over. We still have a lot of Covid in the community,” Coveney said.

“We also have a lot of protection … but that doesn’t mean that we can let our guard down,” he said.

A briefing of senior government officials this afternoon was told that the incidence of Covid-19 is rising across all age groups and that the positivity rate is now above one.

Health officials present at the meeting said they will need to asses the data further this week but that increased demand for testing, testing positivity and hospitalisations is a cause for concern.

It’s believed the recent rise is due to a slippage in prevention measures like mask-wearing, increased socialisation and indoor gatherings.

The briefing was given by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Professor Philip Nolan, NPHET’s chair of modelling, to the Government’s Covid-19 Oversight Group.

After 22nd October, requirements on physical distancing, mask-wearing in some settings, limits on attendance and capacity as well as restrictions on wedding attendances are set to be removed.

The requirement to produce a vaccine cert to access most activities or events will also be removed.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this morning told Newstalk that the government will have to wait and see what NPHET’s advice is next week.

Varadkar said he is keen for the government to push ahead with the full reopening, however, he added he “can’t rule out the possibility” of some restrictions remaining in place.

“The plan is to lift pretty much all legal restrictions on 22 October, to remove the vaccine pass [requirement] from restaurants for example,” he said.

“But that is something we have to consider next week, depending on the numbers and the advice from NPHET.”

Culture Minister @cathmartingreen on Covid numbers and the planned reopening on 22 Oct: 'As it stands we are heading for a full reopening'.



She says she that 'presumably' that is still the case ahead of NPHET meeting next week. pic.twitter.com/CtnvwSbNuQ — Rónán Duffy (@ronanduffy_) October 13, 2021

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne yesterday, HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O’Beirne said the positivity rate in the community is currently at 10%.

Positivity is higher in some counties, including Kerry (15%), Monaghan (13%), Donegal (13%) and Waterford (15%).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

O’Beirne said due to increased testing demand in some of these areas additional supports have been put in place.

She said the downward trend in testing began to reverse six days ago and there are more symptomatic people coming forward for testing. Yesterday around 17,000 tests were done in the community.

Yesterday, 1,466 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and there are 402 patients with the disease in hospital, with 73 of those patients being treated in ICU.

Covid hospitalisation numbers are at their highest since March and O’Beirne said increasing case numbers may result in increase hospitalisations.

“We’re starting to see the median age of those Covid-positive change – that was age 27 a few weeks ago, it’s now 34,” she said.

“What that is showing us is that more people who are older are turning up positive, so less in the teenage ages and up to the twenties and thirties, and more people over the age of 65 turning up Covid positive. Potentially those people would be sicker.”

She said people in their 30s, 40s, 50s are more likely, if they are not vaccinated, to end up in hospital. Between 40% and 50% of Covid patients in hospital are unvaccinated and 69% of Covid patients in ICU are not vaccinated.

With reporting by Cónal Thomas and Michelle Hennessy