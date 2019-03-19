Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aoife McGivney - the nurse who saved the life of a bus driver (centre) - pictured at the launch of the Irish Heart Foundation’s new free community CPR training programme, Hands for Life, with others supporting the initiative. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

A group of yellow vest protestors inside the Attorney General's Office in England today. Source: Nick Ansell

#UK: A number of ‘yellow vest’ supporters stormed the British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s office this afternoon.

#UTRECHT: Police in the Netherlands said they were “seriously” investigating a terrorist motive for yesterday’s Utrecht tram attack because of evidence including a letter found in the suspected gunman’s getaway car.

#BREXIT: The British Cabinet met today to discuss how to proceed with Brexit negotiations, after the process was thrown into doubt yesterday by Speaker of the House John bercow.

#NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised that the man responsible for last week’s deadly mosque massacres would face “the full force of the law”, as she vowed never to utter his name.

PARTING SHOT

Aoife McGivney – the nurse who stepped in to save the life of a Dublin Bus driver who suffered a heart attack while driving - hopes her story will encourage more people to learn CPR.

She spoke to TheJournal.ie today at the launch of a new campaign by the Irish Heart Foundation, which aims to train as many as 100,000 people over the next two years in vital life-saving skills – and all for free.

You can watch the video below or here.