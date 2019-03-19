Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sport Ireland has said it is seeking “urgent clarification” surrounding details of a €100,000 loan provided by John Delaney to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) two years ago.
- An alleged IRA man went on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in a republican safe house in the 1990s.
- A former soldier settled his damages action against the State over health problems he claimed he suffered as a result of being prescribed the anti-malaria drug Lariam.
- Trains were stopped temporarily at Portarlington Station due to a fire in a nearby building.
- Gardaí renewed their appeal for information about the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell ahead of the second anniversary of her disappearance.
- Police officers in the North arrested two men in relation to the deaths of three teenagers who died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco.
- A man jailed for one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in the history of the State moved to appeal against the severity of his three-year prison sentence.
- Children’s charity Barnardos said it will take a “shift in strategic direction” and, due to financial concerns, has made a “small number” of employees redundant.
- GSOC confirmed it was investigating a fatal road collision in Co Louth in which two men died.
- Communications Minister Richard Bruton opened a public consultation on a new strategy to protect individuals, businesses and Ireland’s national security from cyber attacks.
- TheJournal.ie investigated how a the IDA‘s top client has deployed an aggressive tax avoidance structure to legally siphon billions in profits through Irish-registered companies to Bermuda, a notorious tax haven.
WORLD
#UK: A number of ‘yellow vest’ supporters stormed the British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s office this afternoon.
#UTRECHT: Police in the Netherlands said they were “seriously” investigating a terrorist motive for yesterday’s Utrecht tram attack because of evidence including a letter found in the suspected gunman’s getaway car.
#BREXIT: The British Cabinet met today to discuss how to proceed with Brexit negotiations, after the process was thrown into doubt yesterday by Speaker of the House John bercow.
#NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised that the man responsible for last week’s deadly mosque massacres would face “the full force of the law”, as she vowed never to utter his name.
PARTING SHOT
Aoife McGivney – the nurse who stepped in to save the life of a Dublin Bus driver who suffered a heart attack while driving - hopes her story will encourage more people to learn CPR.
She spoke to TheJournal.ie today at the launch of a new campaign by the Irish Heart Foundation, which aims to train as many as 100,000 people over the next two years in vital life-saving skills – and all for free.
You can watch the video below or here.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
