This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

British Cabinet wonders where next to go with Brexit, two years on from disappearance of Tina Satchwell and terror link explored in Netherlands attack – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,878 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4550963

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

282 IrishHeartFoundation free CPR training_90566790 Aoife McGivney - the nurse who saved the life of a bus driver (centre) - pictured at the launch of the Irish Heart Foundation’s new free community CPR training programme, Hands for Life, with others supporting the initiative. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  • Sport Ireland has said it is seeking “urgent clarification” surrounding details of a €100,000 loan provided by John Delaney to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) two years ago.
  • An alleged IRA man went on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in a republican safe house in the 1990s.
  • A former soldier settled his damages action against the State over health problems he claimed he suffered as a result of being prescribed the anti-malaria drug Lariam.
  • Trains were stopped temporarily at Portarlington Station due to a fire in a nearby building.
  • Gardaí renewed their appeal for information about the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell ahead of the second anniversary of her disappearance.
  • Police officers in the North arrested two men in relation to the deaths of three teenagers who died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco.
  • A man jailed for one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in the history of the State moved to appeal against the severity of his three-year prison sentence. 
  • Children’s charity Barnardos said it will take a “shift in strategic direction” and, due to financial concerns, has made a “small number” of employees redundant.
  • GSOC confirmed it was investigating a fatal road collision in Co Louth in which two men died.
  • Communications Minister Richard Bruton opened a public consultation on a new strategy to protect individuals, businesses and Ireland’s national security from cyber attacks. 
  • TheJournal.ie investigated how a the IDA‘s top client has deployed an aggressive tax avoidance structure to legally siphon billions in profits through Irish-registered companies to Bermuda, a notorious tax haven.

WORLD

download (1) A group of yellow vest protestors inside the Attorney General's Office in England today. Source: Nick Ansell

#UK: A number of ‘yellow vest’ supporters stormed the British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s office this afternoon. 

#UTRECHT: Police in the Netherlands said they were “seriously” investigating a terrorist motive for yesterday’s Utrecht tram attack because of evidence including a letter found in the suspected gunman’s getaway car. 

#BREXIT: The British Cabinet met today to discuss how to proceed with Brexit negotiations, after the process was thrown into doubt yesterday by Speaker of the House John bercow. 

#NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised that the man responsible for last week’s deadly mosque massacres would face “the full force of the law”, as she vowed never to utter his name.

PARTING SHOT

Aoife McGivney – the nurse who stepped in to  save the life of a Dublin Bus driver who suffered a heart attack while driving - hopes her story will encourage more people to learn CPR.

She spoke to TheJournal.ie today at the launch of a new campaign by the Irish Heart Foundation, which aims to train as many as 100,000 people over the next two years in vital life-saving skills – and all for free.

You can watch the video below or here.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    115,094  99
    2
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    75,539  32
    3
    		More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement
    60,435  49
    Fora
    1
    		HP's Irish chief's crystal ball shows a future of subscription-based PCs
    212  0
    2
    		With Brexit (seemingly) days away, UK firm Paysafe secured e-money approval in Ireland
    124  0
    The42
    1
    		'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm
    71,221  20
    2
    		Dublin ace forward undergoes surgery for fractured jaw following clash with Tyrone keeper
    39,729  70
    3
    		Sport Ireland seeking 'urgent clarification' on John Delaney's €100,000 loan to the FAI
    15,759  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    7,661  6
    2
    		Megan Barton Hanson called Love Island bosses 'amazing' for showing her support... it's The Dredge
    6,258  0
    3
    		'There were some signs early on': Amy Schumer has discussed her husband's autism
    6,126  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    Man jailed for animal cruelty days before his son died moves to appeal his three-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    DUBLIN
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    Woman who stole over €40,000 from former GP she was caring for jailed for two years
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    CORK
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    Galway secure league semi-final berth, while Rebel revival keeps Cork in the hunt
    As it happened: St Patrick's Day celebrations take place across the country

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie