'An issue of national importance': Public consultation opens on new national cyber security strategy

THE MINISTER FOR Communications Richard Bruton is today opening a public consultation on a new strategy to protect individuals, businesses and Ireland’s national security from cyber attacks.

The new strategy will set out how best to ensure the resilient, safe and secure operation of computer networks and associated infrastructure used by the State, Irish citizens and business.

It will set out the framework to protect against such threats as hacking, cyber-crime, cryptojacking, hacktivism and cyber espionage.

Minister Bruton is today encouraging interested parties to have their say on what a new national cyber security strategy should look like.

“We have seen the risks that cyber-attacks can pose to a state’s security. We must ensure that our hospitals, schools, personal data and State infrastructure are protected and that Ireland is not vulnerable to such threats,” Bruton said.

“We also need to make sure that individuals and businesses have the necessary safeguards in place to protect themselves,” he said, calling this an issue of “national importance”.

There are already over 6,000 people in Ireland who are employed in the cyber security sector.

“The development of a new national cyber security strategy marks a significant step forward in increasing Ireland’s preparedness for dealing with cyber security incidents, and positioning ourselves as a society and economy to take full advantage of the opportunities to create more high value technology jobs,” Bruton said.

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The consultation opens today and includes 10 specific questions, seeking responses and ideas as to how the State can respond to all of these issues – both threats and opportunities.

Any person or organisation can make a representation in relation to the draft guidelines, which can be found online on the Department’s consultation page here.

Interested parties have 30 working days to make their submissions.

These representations will be considered before the final version of the strategy is published and comes into operation.

The draft national cyber security strategy will be open for consultation until 1 May 2019.