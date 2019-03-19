This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'An issue of national importance': Public consultation opens on new national cyber security strategy

Interested parties have 30 working days to make their submissions.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
6 minutes ago 77 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4548740
Image: Shutterstock/Peshkova
Image: Shutterstock/Peshkova

THE MINISTER FOR Communications Richard Bruton is today opening a public consultation on a new strategy to protect individuals, businesses and Ireland’s national security from cyber attacks. 

The new strategy will set out how best to ensure the resilient, safe and secure operation of computer networks and associated infrastructure used by the State, Irish citizens and business. 

It will set out the framework to protect against such threats as hacking, cyber-crime, cryptojacking, hacktivism and cyber espionage.

Minister Bruton is today encouraging interested parties to have their say on what a new national cyber security strategy should look like. 

“We have seen the risks that cyber-attacks can pose to a state’s security. We must ensure that our hospitals, schools, personal data and State infrastructure are protected and that Ireland is not vulnerable to such threats,” Bruton said. 

“We also need to make sure that individuals and businesses have the necessary safeguards in place to protect themselves,” he said, calling this an issue of “national importance”. 

There are already over 6,000 people in Ireland who are employed in the cyber security sector. 

“The development of a new national cyber security strategy marks a significant step forward in increasing Ireland’s preparedness for dealing with cyber security incidents, and positioning ourselves as a society and economy to take full advantage of the opportunities to create more high value technology jobs,” Bruton said. 

2787 Zero Emission postal_90564657 Minister for Communications Richard Bruton Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The consultation opens today and includes 10 specific questions, seeking responses and ideas as to how the State can respond to all of these issues – both threats and opportunities. 

Any person or organisation can make a representation in relation to the draft guidelines, which can be found online on the Department’s consultation page here.

Interested parties have 30 working days to make their submissions. 

These representations will be considered before the final version of the strategy is published and comes into operation. 

The draft national cyber security strategy will be open for consultation until 1 May 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Body found in search for missing mother-of-three in Louth
    233,140  93
    2
    		'Every parent's worst nightmare': Three teenagers die after reports of crush at Tyrone hotel disco
    154,562  38
    3
    		Suspect arrested after three people killed in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
    102,593  69
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think rebranding is worth millions of euro?
    185  0
    2
    		Amid many rivals, co-working space Huckletree is taking a 'curated' approach to startups
    126  0
    3
    		HP's Irish chief's crystal ball shows a future of subscription-based PCs
    29  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's always been a fighter' - Clubmates in awe of Cork All-Ireland winner battling cancer for a third time
    42,735  4
    2
    		'I'm within touching distance and it's nice to have that recognition from my country'
    33,532  5
    3
    		'He was watching down over us' - squad member's tragic death drove Ballyhale to All-Ireland glory
    30,238  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'I’m scared that I’m going to get found out': Derry Girls' Erin is all too familiar with Imposter Syndrome
    8,309  0
    2
    		ITV have responded to backlash following the death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis
    8,226  0
    3
    		Is it just me that agonises over the 'outside' mirror in fitting rooms?
    4,647  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    TAOISEACH
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    GARDAí
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    DUBLIN
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie