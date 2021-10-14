Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Curator Sara Roberts viewing Pagoda, by John Moore, in Dublin Castle today where the Design & Crafts Council Ireland opened their ‘What Colour is Metal?’ exhibition. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Stephen Donnelly said the Department of Health is “doing everything it can” on maternity restrictions after a woman went through labour in a car park outside a hospital.

outside a hospital. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said no decision has been made yet on whether the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be eased on 22 October.

said no decision has been made yet on whether the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be eased on 22 October. Public Health Officials confirmed 1,627 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 415 patients with the virus are in hospital, of which 70 are in ICU.

in Ireland. 415 patients with the virus are in hospital, of which 70 are in ICU. Gardaí are continuing to cancel and misclassify 999 calls despite efforts being made to stop the practice, according to the Policing Authority.

despite efforts being made to stop the practice, according to the Policing Authority. Irish passport holders in the UK who are fully vaccinated can apply for an EU Digital Covid Certificate from tomorrow.

from tomorrow. The Environmental Protection Agency said that “abject failure” by Irish Water and local authorities led to 52 people falling ill after incidents at water plants.

after incidents at water plants. A mother was cross-examined by the man accused of murdering her son at the Central Criminal Court this morning, where she told him she believed another man was involved in the killing.

at the Central Criminal Court this morning, where she told him she believed another man was involved in the killing. A mediator was appointed to oversee critical talks between air traffic controllers and Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) management.

was appointed to oversee critical talks between air traffic controllers and Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) management. New figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that residential property prices increased by almost 11% nationwide in the year to August.

INTERNATIONAL

Flowers and candles are left after a man killed several people in Kongsberg, Norway. Source: Terje Pedersen/AP

#UK: Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said that he is “profoundly disappointed” after a court ruled that he “failed to comply with his duties” by not ensuring provision for full abortion services for women in the region.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said that he is “profoundly disappointed” after a court ruled that he “failed to comply with his duties” by not ensuring provision for full abortion services for women in the region. #NORWAY: Norway’s intelligence service PST said that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people yesterday seemed to be an “act of terror.”

Norway’s intelligence service PST said that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people yesterday seemed to be an “act of terror.” #TAIWAN: 46 people were killed and at least another 41 people were injured after a 13-storey apartment building in Taiwan caught fire.

PARTING SHOT

Love Is In The Bin outperformed its price estimate of between €4.7 million and €7 million. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Partially shredded Banksy painting Love Is In The Bin sold for €21.9 million at Sotheby’s auction house in London.

The artwork, originally titled Girl With Balloon, hit the headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed at the end of a previous auction in which it had been sold for €1.2 million.