Dublin: 13°C Thursday 14 October 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE What Colour is Metal 003 Curator Sara Roberts viewing Pagoda, by John Moore, in Dublin Castle today where the Design & Crafts Council Ireland opened their ‘What Colour is Metal?’ exhibition. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Stephen Donnelly said the Department of Health is “doing everything it can” on maternity restrictions after a woman went through labour in a car park outside a hospital.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin said no decision has been made yet on whether the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be eased on 22 October. 
  • Public Health Officials confirmed 1,627 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 415 patients with the virus are in hospital, of which 70 are in ICU.
  • Gardaí are continuing to cancel and misclassify 999 calls despite efforts being made to stop the practice, according to the Policing Authority. 
  • Irish passport holders in the UK who are fully vaccinated can apply for an EU Digital Covid Certificate from tomorrow. 
  • The Environmental Protection Agency said that “abject failure” by Irish Water and local authorities led to 52 people falling ill after incidents at water plants. 
  • A mother was cross-examined by the man accused of murdering her son at the Central Criminal Court this morning, where she told him she believed another man was involved in the killing.
  • A mediator was appointed to oversee critical talks between air traffic controllers and Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) management.
  • New figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that residential property prices increased by almost 11% nationwide in the year to August. 

INTERNATIONAL

2.63055847 Flowers and candles are left after a man killed several people in Kongsberg, Norway. Source: Terje Pedersen/AP

  • #UK: Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said that he is “profoundly disappointed” after a court ruled that he “failed to comply with his duties” by not ensuring provision for full abortion services for women in the region.
  • #NORWAY: Norway’s intelligence service PST said that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people yesterday seemed to be an “act of terror.”
  • #TAIWAN: 46 people were killed and at least another 41 people were injured after a 13-storey apartment building in Taiwan caught fire.

PARTING SHOT

2.63054582 Love Is In The Bin outperformed its price estimate of between €4.7 million and €7 million. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Partially shredded Banksy painting Love Is In The Bin sold for €21.9 million at Sotheby’s auction house in London. 

The artwork, originally titled Girl With Balloon, hit the headlines in 2018 when it partially self-destructed at the end of a previous auction in which it had been sold for €1.2 million.

