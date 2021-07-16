#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 16 July 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 16 Jul 2021, 9:03 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ursula von der Leyen 17 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin pictured at Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman during her visit to Dublin today. Source: Julien Behal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

storms-cause-severe-flooding-in-europe Abandoned cars are left in the streets after floods in Liege, Belgium after the heavy rainfall of the past days where 20 people have been confirmed dead.

#EUROPE: Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 126 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services were still combing the wreckage today.

#THE NETHERLANDS: Dutch customs found  €225 million worth of cocaine hidden inside of a shipment of banana pureé. 

#MANCHESTER: Police believe that the graffiti on a mural of football player Marcus Rashford was not racial in nature.

PARTING SHOT

In a rom-com like sequence of events, three young women were brought together under the most unlikely of circumstances: they were all being cheated on by the same man.

Now, they are touring the west of the US in a school bus they renovated over two months.

Read their story in the Washington Post here.

 

Niamh Quinlan
