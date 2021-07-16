Sunny weekend ahead as temperatures set to reach 27 degrees on Saturday

FACTOR 50 WILL be needed across the country from today as the weekend is set to bring glorious sunshine with highs of 27 degrees in places.

Met Éireann says that high pressure building above Ireland from the Azores High will bring dry, very warm and mostly sunny weather nationwide.

The sunshine is set to last until early next week, when a possible change in conditions may bring showers from Thursday.

Today will be dry and sunny for most of the country with top temperatures reaching between 21 to 25 degrees, except for the north west which will remain cloudy in places.

Tomorrow morning will see the heatwave hit. Dublin, Clare, Cork and the Midlands will all reach temperatures of over 25 degrees, while there is a small chance of a light shower in the southwest later in the day.

Long spells of sunshine are also expected on Sunday, with highs of between 23 to 27 degrees across most of the country, but not as warm in the north with highs there of 19 to 22 degrees.

Monday will continue the trend with temperatures remaining between 22 to 26 degrees, with light easterly breezes keeping northern and eastern coasts slightly cooler.

It will be very warm again on Tuesday, with Met Éireann predicting a change to the hot weather after Wednesday.

With so much sunshine expected, it’s important that you stock up on suncream now. The Irish Skin Foundation recommends applying a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30+ around 20 minutes before going out in the sun.