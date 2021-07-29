#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A letter from President Higgins, an incident in Temple Bar and a win in Tokyo made the headlines.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 9:24 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

dub bus protest 919 Bus Drivers held a protest today over plans for a new operational model and work practice changes. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

#MALTA: An independent inquiry  into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination.

#HUMANITARIAN: Over £200,000 was donated to the RNLI in 24 hours after it was criticised for rescuing migrants in the English Channel. 

#BREXIT: A UK House of Lords committee found both the United Kingdom and the European Union have taken a “fundamentally flawed” approach to finding solutions to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#FREE: The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal arrived into Rotterdam port

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park welcomed two new Ring-tailed Lemur babies, the first set of babies of this endangered species born at the park in 12 years.

Michelle Hennessy
