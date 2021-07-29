Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating assault allegations following an incident in Temple Bar.
- The trial of a man accused of the murder of Nadine Lotts continues.
- President Higgins raised concerns about the volume of legislation he’s asked to consider in a short period of time.
- Public health officials reported 1,361 new cases of Covid-19.
- The Garda Commissioner said hundreds of crimes were not investigated due to cancelled 999 calls.
- The HSE said seven maternity hospitals are not fully compliant with the easing of Covid restrictions.
- A new report found Irish teenagers face high levels of sexual harassment.
- The Taoiseach said abuse experienced by hospitality businesses following new indoor dining rules is ‘reprehensible’.
- Property website Daft agreed to develop processes to remove ads that exclude rent allowance tenants.
- A yellow weather warning has been issued for three counties.
- Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were crowned Olympic champions in Tokyo after winning the men’s lightweight double sculls final.
WORLD
#MALTA: An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination.
#HUMANITARIAN: Over £200,000 was donated to the RNLI in 24 hours after it was criticised for rescuing migrants in the English Channel.
#BREXIT: A UK House of Lords committee found both the United Kingdom and the European Union have taken a “fundamentally flawed” approach to finding solutions to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
#FREE: The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal arrived into Rotterdam port.
PARTING SHOT
Fota Wildlife Park welcomed two new Ring-tailed Lemur babies, the first set of babies of this endangered species born at the park in 12 years.
