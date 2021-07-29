Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Bus Drivers held a protest today over plans for a new operational model and work practice changes. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

#MALTA: An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination.

#HUMANITARIAN: Over £200,000 was donated to the RNLI in 24 hours after it was criticised for rescuing migrants in the English Channel.

#BREXIT: A UK House of Lords committee found both the United Kingdom and the European Union have taken a “fundamentally flawed” approach to finding solutions to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#FREE: The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal arrived into Rotterdam port.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park welcomed two new Ring-tailed Lemur babies, the first set of babies of this endangered species born at the park in 12 years.