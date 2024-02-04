Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all the day’s top stories.
IRELAND
- Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said she is “appalled” at what she called an attack on a vacant former nursing home in south Dublin that was being assessed for possible use as accommodation for asylum seekers.
- A man who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cork on Thursday died from his injuries.
- Gardaí arrested two men on suspicion of murder in the investigation into the death of Kieran Quilligan in Cork.
- It was announced that the State is to regularise the deployment of specialist paramedics to the country’s two air ambulance bases.
- Restaurant owners appealed for Government support and warned that without it, we will see a tidal wave of closures across the country.
- It was revealed that a training centre purported by the government to “help make transport accessible for everyone” ending up costing €1.5 million more in public funds than its initial grant allocation of €2 million.
- The SDLP in Northern Ireland has suspended the whip from one of its MLAs after he left Stormont early for a GAA match.
WORLD
#GAZA: Israeli strikes in Gaza killed dozens of people overnight, with battles raging today as Hamas reviews a new proposal for a pause in fighting in exchange for releasing hostages.
#CHILE: A State emergency was declared in parts of Chile as wildfires killed at least 64 people.
#YEMEN: The US and the UK carried out strikes on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen across more than a dozen locations associated with weapons storage and missile launchers.
PARTING SHOT
Things can get a bit much sometimes, so this Bank Holiday Sunday take some advice from that most positive of men, Franz Kafka:
Be calm, at least on Sunday !— The sunny side of Franz Kafka (@AmschelKavka) February 4, 2024
Franz Kafka, 1912.
