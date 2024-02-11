Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you all of today’s top stories.

IRELAND

The Dragon of the Lung Ying Academy of the Shaolin Buddhist Temple Slane during the Dublin Lunar New Year Festival on Drury Street Dublin. DublinTown, Dublin City Council. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

WORLD

Palestinians mourn after identifying the bodies of relatives killed by Israeli strikes in Rafah. 9 February 2024 Ismael Mohamad / UPI/Alamy Ismael Mohamad / UPI/Alamy / UPI/Alamy

#TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump said at a campaign rally that he would “encourage” Russia to attack members of Nato who had not met their financial obligations.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched 45 drone attacks on Ukraine last night, according to Ukrainian authorities.

PARTING SHOT

Galway eight-year-old Charlie Sweeny came in 7th place in the “fastest kid in the world” race at the Millrose Games in New York City today. Here he is preparing for the race.