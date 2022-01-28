#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Friday 28 Jan 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

gardai-renew-appeal-to-find-missing-dublin-woman Jade Connolly, daughter of missing woman Bernadette Connolly, speaking to the media at the entrance to Donabate beach near the Shoreline Hotel in Dublin where Bernadette was last seen on Friday, 7 January. Source: PA

WORLD

bridge-collapse-pittsburgh In this aerial image taken with a drone, vehicles rest on a bridge following its collapse in Pittsburgh, US. The bridge spanning a ravine collapsed, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet, while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Source: Gene J. Puskar/PA

#PARTY GATE UK Police said they received the material requested from the Cabinet Office to support the investigation into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall. 

#UKRAINE TENSIONS: President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the West was ignoring Moscow’s security concerns over Ukraine but added that Russia would hold off from taking action immediately.

#BELARUS: A bomb warning aboard a Ryanair flight last May, which saw the aircraft rerouted to Belarus where a dissident journalist was arrested, was “deliberately false,” United Nations investigators found in a report to be delivered to the body’s aviation agency Monday.

PARTING SHOT

If you’ve been wondering why Ireland is reopening now and how people feel about it all, you’re in luck.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast behavioural scientist Pete Lunn and immunologist Christine Loscher discuss the decisions behind the reopening, how things might play out in coming months, and what the latest research tells us about how people in Ireland feel about the changes.

Adam Daly
