Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland could exceed 80,000, a government minister confirmed.
- The government is expected to move to cut excise on petrol and diesel in the next week or two.
- A new commission of investigation tasked with examining the experiences of people who were boarded out as children should be set up as a matter of urgency, a number of survivors say.
- Gardaí arrested a man following the seizure of nearly €80k worth of drugs in the Darndale area of Dublin.
- Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will meet with Irish farmers next week to ask them to plant wheat, barley and other grains on some of their land.
- A 72-year-old man died after collapsing at a popular Sligo hiking spot yesterday, the man couldn’t be revived despite the efforts of a mountain rescue team.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Dublin last night that left two pedestrians hospitalised.
WORLD
#EVACUATION ATTEMPT A fresh attempt by Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol to evacuate its civilians failed again today as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ceasefire breaches for a second consecutive day.
#ZAPORIZHZHIA POWER PLANT: The UN nuclear watchdog expressed “deep concern” over reports that communication from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has been disrupted.
#ESCALATION RISKS: Russia warned Ukraine’s neighbours including NATO member Romania against hosting Kyiv’s military aircraft, saying they could end up being involved in an armed conflict.
PARTING SHOT
Two members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces were married at a checkpoint in Kyiv earlier today.
The couple were serenaded by Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and fellow volunteer.
A couple from Kyiv TerDefense married today between shooting. Taras Kompanichenko, who is reconstructing Ukrainian 18th-century Cossack music, took his part in the ceremony. He is one of many Ukrainian musicians in territorial defense. More about UA music: https://t.co/6qeKhxgKN6 pic.twitter.com/sLIxWuqPpG— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 6, 2022
You can check back on all the latest developments on the eleventh day of the Ukraine invasion here.
