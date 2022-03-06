Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunrise Yoga on Ballinskelligs Beach this morning as part of Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival, a new festival that celebrates the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve. Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

WORLD

Ukrainian citizens flee through Irpin forest in the outskirts of Kyiv Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#EVACUATION ATTEMPT A fresh attempt by Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol to evacuate its civilians failed again today as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for ceasefire breaches for a second consecutive day.

#ZAPORIZHZHIA POWER PLANT: The UN nuclear watchdog expressed “deep concern” over reports that communication from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has been disrupted.

#ESCALATION RISKS: Russia warned Ukraine’s neighbours including NATO member Romania against hosting Kyiv’s military aircraft, saying they could end up being involved in an armed conflict.

PARTING SHOT

Two members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces were married at a checkpoint in Kyiv earlier today.

The couple were serenaded by Taras Kompanichenko, a well-known Ukrainian artist and fellow volunteer.

A couple from Kyiv TerDefense married today between shooting. Taras Kompanichenko, who is reconstructing Ukrainian 18th-century Cossack music, took his part in the ceremony. He is one of many Ukrainian musicians in territorial defense. More about UA music: https://t.co/6qeKhxgKN6 pic.twitter.com/sLIxWuqPpG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 6, 2022

You can check back on all the latest developments on the eleventh day of the Ukraine invasion here.