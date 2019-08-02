Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Health Minister Simon Harris and Minister of State Catherine Byrne launching new personal drug use reforms today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The government has announced new plans for dealing with personal drug use , which will see first time offenders referred to the HSE for health screening.

Questions hang over the Liffey Swim this weekend after it emerged that water samples from the Dublin river are "exceptionally poor".

The former Garda Superintendent who was found by the Disclosures Tribunal to have "aided and abetted" a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe has been awarded 70% of his legal costs.

The Free Derry sign in the city has been daubed with graffiti showing support for a former British soldier who is facing prosecution for two murders on Bloody Sunday.

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an investigation into a €3 million money laundering operation.

In five years time, you will need to pay a TV licence fee for a range of devices, the government has said.

Postmasters have said they are concerned over the government's plans to tender the contract for TV licence renewal.

Survivors of abuse residential institutions have said health needs, housing and social supports are of concern to them, according to a new report.

residential institutions have said health needs, housing and social supports are of concern to them, according to a new report. A man has been arrested after a car chase in Dublin city yesterday evening.

INTERNATIONAL

World-famous trials rider Danny MacAskill performs some stunts from his forthcoming Edinburgh Fringe debut show in The Meadows, Edinburgh Source: Jane Barlow via PA Images

#DAM: Police in England have ordered the evacuation of a town of 6,500 people in Derbyshire over fears that a rain-damaged dam could collapse.

#SHOOTING: A man suspected of shooting six people dead in Zagreb took his own life today after police tried to arrest him.

#COLD WAR: The US has blamed Russia for the ending of a major Cold War-era nuclear arms deal.

#BREXIT: An internal British government document has warned that a no-deal Brexit could result in “consumer panic”, “security gaps” and “law and order challenges”.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier this week, the hugely popular Fortnite game hit the headlines after an Irish teenager picked up $50,000 while competing in the Fortnite World Cup.

So what is Fortnite? Well for starters, it’s an online first-person shooter game that involves dropping 100 players on to an island where they have to find weapons, build bases and try to eliminate the competition until only one player is left standing.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, our reporter Órla Dwyer explains what the game is, while tech reporter Quinton O’Reilly talks us through why it’s so popular, and the concerns that some parents and people have about it.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud