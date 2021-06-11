Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Commissioners from the Mother and Baby Homes investigation have declined another invitation to appear before the Oireachtas to answer questions about their report.
- Irish and British leaders met today in Co Fermanagh for a full summit of the British-Irish Council.
- Public health officials have confirmed 319 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda will go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
- Two women who ran a prostitution ring from a base in Mullingar have been found guilty of human trafficking offences.
- A Dublin woman accused of endangerment of life by leading 20 Garda cars and a helicopter on a livestreamed pursuit on the M50 has been sent forward for trial.
- Sunny weather is forecast for the weekend ahead, with a possible high of 26 degrees on Sunday.
INTERNATIONAL
#VACCINE: The EU drug regulator is recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome are not immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.
#DELTA: Cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus first identified in India are estimated to be doubling every four and a half days in parts of England, new data suggests.
#G7: Boris Johnson has defended his approach to tackling the pandemic as the UK offered at least 100 million surplus vaccine doses to some of the world’s poorest countries.
PARTING SHOT
So… Arlene Foster broke into song at the British Irish Council summit with lines from Frank Sinatra song, That’s Life.
The Northern Ireland First Minister, who is set to be replaced next week, entertained other political leaders with a serenade during a press conference.
Foster was asked at the press conference that took place after the summit if she would sing a verse of her favourite Sinatra song.
She sang the lyrics: “That’s life. That’s what all the people say. You’re riding high in April, shot down in May.”
