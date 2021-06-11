Here's What Happened Today: Friday

(left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) and Michael Gove at the British Irish Council summit in Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

#VACCINE: The EU drug regulator is recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome are not immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

#DELTA: Cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus first identified in India are estimated to be doubling every four and a half days in parts of England, new data suggests.

#G7: Boris Johnson has defended his approach to tackling the pandemic as the UK offered at least 100 million surplus vaccine doses to some of the world’s poorest countries.

PARTING SHOT

So… Arlene Foster broke into song at the British Irish Council summit with lines from Frank Sinatra song, That’s Life.

The Northern Ireland First Minister, who is set to be replaced next week, entertained other political leaders with a serenade during a press conference.

Foster was asked at the press conference that took place after the summit if she would sing a verse of her favourite Sinatra song.

She sang the lyrics: “That’s life. That’s what all the people say. You’re riding high in April, shot down in May.”