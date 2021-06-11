#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 11 Jun 2021, 8:47 PM
37 minutes ago 900 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5464229
(left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Image: Leon Neal via PA Images
(left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
(left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Image: Leon Neal via PA Images

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

british-irish-council-summit Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) and Michael Gove at the British Irish Council summit in Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

  • The Commissioners from the Mother and Baby Homes investigation have declined another invitation to appear before the Oireachtas to answer questions about their report. 
  • Irish and British leaders met today in Co Fermanagh for a full summit of the British-Irish Council.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 319 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda will go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
  • Two women who ran a prostitution ring from a base in Mullingar have been found guilty of human trafficking offences.
  • A Dublin woman accused of endangerment of life by leading 20 Garda cars and a helicopter on a livestreamed pursuit on the M50 has been sent forward for trial.
  • Sunny weather is forecast for the weekend ahead, with a possible high of 26 degrees on Sunday. 

INTERNATIONAL

g7-summit (left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel Source: Leon Neal via PA Images

#VACCINE: The EU drug regulator is recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome are not immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

#DELTA: Cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus first identified in India are estimated to be doubling every four and a half days in parts of England, new data suggests.

#G7: Boris Johnson has defended his approach to tackling the pandemic as the UK offered at least 100 million surplus vaccine doses to some of the world’s poorest countries. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

So… Arlene Foster broke into song at the British Irish Council summit with lines from Frank Sinatra song, That’s Life.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Northern Ireland First Minister, who is set to be replaced next week, entertained other political leaders with a serenade during a press conference.

Foster was asked at the press conference that took place after the summit if she would sing a verse of her favourite Sinatra song. 

She sang the lyrics: “That’s life. That’s what all the people say. You’re riding high in April, shot down in May.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie