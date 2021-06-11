#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Sunny weather for the weekend ahead - with a possible high of 26 degrees on Sunday

As people travel to the water to cool down this weekend, Water Safety Ireland have asked the public to be careful.

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 11 Jun 2021, 1:28 PM
20 minutes ago 1,203 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5463996
Swimmers enjoying the good weather at Sandycove Beach, Dublin, last weekend
Image: Leah Farrell
Swimmers enjoying the good weather at Sandycove Beach, Dublin, last weekend
Swimmers enjoying the good weather at Sandycove Beach, Dublin, last weekend
Image: Leah Farrell

WITH EXAM WEATHER in full swing, the weekend is shaping up to be another gorgeous couple of days.

The rest of today will remain dry and sunny, with possibly a few light showers in the northwest. It will be slightly cooler than the last few days, reaching a top temperature of 20 degrees.

Tomorrow is when the ball really gets rolling.

The country will bask in temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees, with some cooler spots along the Atlantic coast.

It may be cloudier in the west and north, with some possible drizzle along north and northwest coasts. Met Éireann says, however, it will be especially warm in the east and south of the country.

And get the factor 50 out of the back of the cupboard for Sunday, when temperatures could reach a high of 26 degrees in many areas.

On Sunday night it all comes to a close, as showery rain moves in from the west and northwest, becoming lighter and patchy as it moves eastwards. The rest of the week is set to get cooler and more unsettled, so get out and enjoy it while you can.

Stay safe 

But be safe out there this weekend, if you choose to cool down by your nearest body of water.

Water Safety Ireland set out a list of recommendations for last weekend and CEO John Leech said these still apply.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Swimming at designated bathing areas is recommended, and if you don’t have one nearby, they recommend visiting their website for comprehensive advice.

Swim within your depth and ask for local knowledge to determine the best place to swim and any potential hazards.

Never use inflatable toys in open water, as it’s easy to be carried out to sea by wind and currents.

“The main thing is for casual swimmers to swim at a lifeguarded waterway,” said Leech.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie