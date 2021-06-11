Sunny weather for the weekend ahead - with a possible high of 26 degrees on Sunday

WITH EXAM WEATHER in full swing, the weekend is shaping up to be another gorgeous couple of days.

The rest of today will remain dry and sunny, with possibly a few light showers in the northwest. It will be slightly cooler than the last few days, reaching a top temperature of 20 degrees.

Tomorrow is when the ball really gets rolling.

The country will bask in temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees, with some cooler spots along the Atlantic coast.

It may be cloudier in the west and north, with some possible drizzle along north and northwest coasts. Met Éireann says, however, it will be especially warm in the east and south of the country.

And get the factor 50 out of the back of the cupboard for Sunday, when temperatures could reach a high of 26 degrees in many areas.

On Sunday night it all comes to a close, as showery rain moves in from the west and northwest, becoming lighter and patchy as it moves eastwards. The rest of the week is set to get cooler and more unsettled, so get out and enjoy it while you can.

Stay safe

But be safe out there this weekend, if you choose to cool down by your nearest body of water.

Water Safety Ireland set out a list of recommendations for last weekend and CEO John Leech said these still apply.

Swimming at designated bathing areas is recommended, and if you don’t have one nearby, they recommend visiting their website for comprehensive advice.

Swim within your depth and ask for local knowledge to determine the best place to swim and any potential hazards.

Never use inflatable toys in open water, as it’s easy to be carried out to sea by wind and currents.

“The main thing is for casual swimmers to swim at a lifeguarded waterway,” said Leech.