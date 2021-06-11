Coronavirus: 319 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 319 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 60 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of whom 23 are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed that there were no Covid-19 patients at eight of Ireland’s adult hospitals as of this morning.

Further good news this morning. 8 adult hospitals now have zero #covid19 inpatients (St James's, Naas, Tullamore, Sligo, Galway, Kilkenny, Mercy, Waterford). Also the three Children's Hospitals at Temple St, Crumlin & Tallaght. Great relief for patients, public & staff. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 11, 2021 Source: Paul Reid /Twitter

“Great relief for patients, public and staff,” Reid said.

There were 398 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland yesterday, while Northern Ireland reported 121 new cases and one death earlier today.

Around 3.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the State.

More than 2.2 million people have received a first dose (56.3% of the eligible population) and more than 1.1 million are fully vaccinated (28.1%).

The first pilot music gig took place in the Iveagh Gardens last night as James Vincent McMorrow played to 500 people.

“I didn’t realse how much I needed this until it [was] taken away,” the singer said to the audience.