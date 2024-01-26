Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what happened today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bus Crash Stillorgan 009 The Dublin Bus was involved in a crash on the N11 in Stillorgan, Dublin today Paul Sherwood Paul Sherwood

INTERNATIONAL

south-african-left-and-israels-delegation-right-stand-during-session-at-the-international-court-of-justice-or-world-court-in-the-hague-netherlands-friday-jan-26-2024-israel-is-set-to-hear South African, left, and Israel's delegation, right, stand during session at the International Court of Justice Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ICJ: The International Court of Justice has ordered preliminary injunctions against Israel today in the genocide case brought by South Africa.

#TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments in Manhattan federal court today.

#GAS: The US is pausing decisions on new export facilities for liquefied natural gas to assess its impacts on energy costs and the environment, President Joe Biden has announced.

PARTING SHOT

irish-language-rap-group-kneecap-take-time-out-of-their-tour-to-sit-down-for-a-portrait-session Kneecap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The first Irish language film ever to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival has won an Audience Award.

The film titled Kneecap (stylised as KNEECAP) follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatic tales of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

The group, made up of musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, made their acting debuts at the festival. The film also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

Hayley Halpin
