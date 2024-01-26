Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said that the Government will “strongly consider” supporting South Africa in its genocide case against Israel following preliminary orders being issued by the International Court of Justice today.
- Trade unions and the Government have agreed on a proposal for a public sector pay deal that will see a 10.25% rise in pay for workers over 2.5 years.
- There were 13,318 people living in emergency accommodation in December.
- Uisce Éireann has urged the public across the Greater Dublin Area to reduce water usage after demand hit an “unprecedented level”.
- Health officials in Ireland are keeping “very close watch” on measles as the number of cases around Europe has risen significantly.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he does not have any issue with Ryanair or other companies buying up almost entire housing estates for their staff.
- A Government commissioned report has recommended that a statutory right to paid leave should be introduced for pre-viability pregnancy loss under 24 weeks.
- A Dublin woman accused of faking her death with bogus medical reports and perverting the course of justice has been sent forward for trial.
- Mortgage drawdowns for first-time buyers reached their highest level since 2007 last year, a new Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland report has stated.
INTERNATIONAL
#ICJ: The International Court of Justice has ordered preliminary injunctions against Israel today in the genocide case brought by South Africa.
#TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments in Manhattan federal court today.
#GAS: The US is pausing decisions on new export facilities for liquefied natural gas to assess its impacts on energy costs and the environment, President Joe Biden has announced.
PARTING SHOT
The first Irish language film ever to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival has won an Audience Award.
The film titled Kneecap (stylised as KNEECAP) follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatic tales of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.
The group, made up of musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, made their acting debuts at the festival. The film also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.
