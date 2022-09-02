Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 2 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 2 Sep 2022, 8:55 PM
58 minutes ago 2,984 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

electric-picnic People arriving at Electric Picnic this morning. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war Funeral workers carry a coffin with an unidentified civilian body at a funeral in Bucha, Ukraine, today. Source: AP/PA Images

#RUSSIA: Russian energy giant Gazprom raised the possibility of a prolonged halt of natural gas supply through a key pipeline to Germany, citing the need for urgent maintenance work.

#BREXIT: Controversial legislation that would empower UK ministers to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol is damaging trust and respect with the EU, Maros Sefcovic has said.

#TRUMP: FBI agents who searched former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department.

PARTING SHOT

A new bus stop has been erected in Dingle, Co Kerry, and it’s won a lot of fans on social media.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

