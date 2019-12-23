Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being shot a number of times in Waterford this afternoon.
- A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of two people at a flat in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast.
- Former Irish Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith, who is to be tried on a charge of membership of the terrorist organisation Isis, has yet to take up bail granted by the courts last week.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “annoyed” that former TD Dara Murphy is refusing to take part in an investigation relating to his Dáil attendance and expenses.
- A High Court judge has granted an injunction to restrain protesters from interfering with the fitting out of asylum seeker accommodation in Co Leitrim.
- A Sinn Féin MEP has accused Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil of “deeply concerning” rhetoric in “dismissing” calls for a United Ireland.
- A Cork man arrested in Hungary last week on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with alleged offences related to child sex abuse images in Co Kerry, was remanded in custody today, after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed before a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.
- The HSE has been ordered to pay €30,000 in compensation to eight nurses over its failure to publish a report into their bullying claims – five and a half years after the complaints were first lodged.
WORLD
#GERMANY: A teenage boy missing for more than two years has been found by German police in the cupboard of a suspected paedophile.
#SAUDI ARABIA Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last year.
#MAXED OUT Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his position as a result of the ongoing 737 MAX scandal.
PARTING SHOT
Wondering how Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry unfolded? BBC News has joined up with the Washington International Chorus for a specially adapted version of the 12 Days of Christmas to break it all down.
