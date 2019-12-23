Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ryan Tubridy with 6-months-old Lily Cains as her family wait in Dublin Airport for relatives to arrive home for Christmas. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being shot a number of times in Waterford this afternoon.

this afternoon. A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of two people at a flat in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast.

at a flat in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast. Former Irish Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith , who is to be tried on a charge of membership of the terrorist organisation Isis, has yet to take up bail granted by the courts last week.

, who is to be tried on a charge of membership of the terrorist organisation Isis, has yet to take up bail granted by the courts last week. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “annoyed” that former TD Dara Murphy is refusing to take part in an investigation relating to his Dáil attendance and expenses.

is refusing to take part in an investigation relating to his Dáil attendance and expenses. A High Court judge has granted an injunction to restrain protesters from interfering with the fitting out of asylum seeker accommodation in Co Leitrim .

. A Sinn Féin MEP has accused Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil of “deeply concerning ” rhetoric in “dismissing” calls for a United Ireland.

” rhetoric in “dismissing” calls for a United Ireland. A Cork man arrested in Hungary last week on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with alleged offences related to child sex abuse images in Co Kerry, was remanded in custody today, after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed before a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

arrested in Hungary last week on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) in connection with alleged offences related to child sex abuse images in Co Kerry, was remanded in custody today, after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed before a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court. The HSE has been ordered to pay €30,000 in compensation to eight nurses over its failure to publish a report into their bullying claims – five and a half years after the complaints were first lodged.

WORLD

Caroline Flack leaving Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court where she pleaded not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#GERMANY: A teenage boy missing for more than two years has been found by German police in the cupboard of a suspected paedophile.

#SAUDI ARABIA Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last year.

#MAXED OUT Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has resigned from his position as a result of the ongoing 737 MAX scandal.

PARTING SHOT

Wondering how Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry unfolded? BBC News has joined up with the Washington International Chorus for a specially adapted version of the 12 Days of Christmas to break it all down.