Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
- A Status Orange rainfall warning has been issued for 12 counties as Storm Francis approaches the country.
- The Supreme Court has asked former Chief Justice, Ms Justice Susan Denham, to “consider certain questions” arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at the golfgate event.
- RTÉ has said it won’t be proceeding with future plans for projects with broadcaster Seán O’Rourke following his involvement in the golfgate controversy.
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is investigating the circumstances surrounding Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan’s attendance at the golfgate dinner.
- The HSE and the Department of Health has released advice to parents about when children should be kept home from school and when they can attend.
- A man remains in custody following a fatal assault of an elderly woman at a house in Clontalf, Dublin yesterday.
- A woman whose husband and children died after their car plunged into water said her son and daughter were found clinging to each other when their bodies were pulled from the wreckage.
INTERNATIONAL
#COVID: The first case of someone being reinfected with coronavirus has been reported by researchers in Hong Kong.
#RUSSIA: The Berlin hospital treating leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has said that test results indicated poisoning.
#SHOOTING: Protests have erupted in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a black man in the back several times.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
A six-year-old boy came to the rescue of a rare albino hedgehod which was near death after he spotted it in the middle of the road in West Yorkshire, the BBC has reported.
Here’s a photo of Jack Frost the hedgehog after he was rescued:
COMMENTS