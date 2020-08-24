This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Aug 2020, 8:45 PM
58 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SCENE 9019 (2) The scene of a fatal stabbing which took place in Kincora Court, Clontarf, Dublin yesterday Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 
  • A Status Orange rainfall warning has been issued for 12 counties as Storm Francis approaches the country. 
  • The Supreme Court has asked former Chief Justice, Ms Justice Susan Denham, to “consider certain questions” arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe at the golfgate event.
  • RTÉ has said it won’t be proceeding with future plans for projects with broadcaster Seán O’Rourke following his involvement in the golfgate controversy. 
  • EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is investigating the circumstances surrounding Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan’s attendance at the golfgate dinner.
  • The HSE and the Department of Health has released advice to parents about when children should be kept home from school and when they can attend.
  • A man remains in custody following a fatal assault of an elderly woman at a house in Clontalf, Dublin yesterday. 
  • A woman whose husband and children died after their car plunged into water said her son and daughter were found clinging to each other when their bodies were pulled from the wreckage.

INTERNATIONAL

police-shooting-wisconsin A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters pray near the sight of the police shooting in Konesha, Wisconsin Source: Morry Gash via PA Images

#COVID: The first case of someone being reinfected with coronavirus has been reported by researchers in Hong Kong. 

#RUSSIA: The Berlin hospital treating leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has said that test results indicated poisoning.

#SHOOTING: Protests have erupted in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a black man in the back several times.

PARTING SHOT

A six-year-old boy came to the rescue of a rare albino hedgehod which was near death after he spotted it in the middle of the road in West Yorkshire, the BBC has reported. 

Here’s a photo of Jack Frost the hedgehog after he was rescued: 

ultra-rare-albino-hedgehog-rescued Jack Frost the hedgehog Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

