Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The scene of a fatal stabbing which took place in Kincora Court, Clontarf, Dublin yesterday Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A small group of Black Lives Matter protesters pray near the sight of the police shooting in Konesha, Wisconsin Source: Morry Gash via PA Images

#COVID: The first case of someone being reinfected with coronavirus has been reported by researchers in Hong Kong.

#RUSSIA: The Berlin hospital treating leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has said that test results indicated poisoning.

#SHOOTING: Protests have erupted in the US city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shot a black man in the back several times.

PARTING SHOT

A six-year-old boy came to the rescue of a rare albino hedgehod which was near death after he spotted it in the middle of the road in West Yorkshire, the BBC has reported.

Here’s a photo of Jack Frost the hedgehog after he was rescued:

Jack Frost the hedgehog Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images