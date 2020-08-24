This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Met Éireann extends Status Yellow rainfall warning to entire country from tonight

The alert is now effective for all areas from 9pm.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 24 Aug 2020, 7:19 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

MET ÉIREANN HAS extended a Status Yellow rainfall warning to all counties.

The forecaster initially issued a rainfall warning for some western and southern counties yesterday, but the alert is now effective for all areas from 9pm tonight.

“Intense rainfall is expected at times Monday night and on Tuesday. Falls of 30 to 50mm are expected with surface flooding,” a statement said.

“This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”

A Status Yellow wind warning which was issued yesterday for Munster and Wexford has also been extended to Carlow and Kilkenny.

That warning will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and last until 7pm tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann has warned that gusts will reach as high as 110 km/h, and higher in coastal areas.

Ahead of those warnings, it will be dry across most areas today with some sunny spells and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Over the next few days, Met Éireann said that weather will stay unsettled, but that the weekend will bring “drier and quieter conditions”.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

