Monday 15 March 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Mar 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2.58623229 Frankie Gavin and Louise Mulcahy performed a traditional lament outside the Temple Bar pub on Monday. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

sarah-everard-death Demonstrators during a protest outside New Scotland Yard, central London, in memory of Sarah Everard Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#NI PROTOCOL: The EU moved closer to taking the UK to court over “international law breaches” on the Northern Ireland protocol

#CDU-CSU: Six months before a general election, Angela Merkel’s party is reeling after heavy losses in German regional polls

#CRESSIDA DICK: The UK policing minister has defended the under-pressure Met Police chief over policing at the Sarah Everard vigil

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, Irish animated film Wolfwalkers is among the nominees in this year’s Oscars.

Made by the prolific Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category. 

Here’s a trailer to see what it’s all about:

Source: Apple TV/YouTube

Sean Murray
