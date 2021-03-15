Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Frankie Gavin and Louise Mulcahy performed a traditional lament outside the Temple Bar pub on Monday. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators during a protest outside New Scotland Yard, central London, in memory of Sarah Everard Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#NI PROTOCOL: The EU moved closer to taking the UK to court over “international law breaches” on the Northern Ireland protocol.

#CDU-CSU: Six months before a general election, Angela Merkel’s party is reeling after heavy losses in German regional polls.

#CRESSIDA DICK: The UK policing minister has defended the under-pressure Met Police chief over policing at the Sarah Everard vigil.

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, Irish animated film Wolfwalkers is among the nominees in this year’s Oscars.

Made by the prolific Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.

Here’s a trailer to see what it’s all about: