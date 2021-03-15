Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 575 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Plateauing figures and moving fast on AstraZeneca – Here are the key points you need to know from tonight’s NPHET briefing.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he hopes vaccine appointments will be rescheduled “very quickly” as Germany became the latest country to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
- In a special series, we’ve taken a look at how Ireland’s far-right are using the anti-lockdown movement to smuggle in its own agenda (along with how Direct Provision centres became a catalyst for far-right activism).
- It was all about vaccines as Taoiseach Micheál Martin embarked on a US TV news blitz today.
- A man was charged in Kerry over suspected investment fraud.
- A man in his 70s died following a road crash in Mayo.
- Mary Lou McDonald has called for the Tánaiste to resign over an “abuse of power” in relation to the sharing of a GP contract with a rival organisation.
- Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today.
- The committal proceedings against the ex-solder charged with Bloody Sunday murders began today.
- Irish animated film Wolfwalkers is among this year’s Oscar nominees.
- An Arctic Walrus was spotted on the rocks at Valentia Island.
INTERNATIONAL
#NI PROTOCOL: The EU moved closer to taking the UK to court over “international law breaches” on the Northern Ireland protocol.
#CDU-CSU: Six months before a general election, Angela Merkel’s party is reeling after heavy losses in German regional polls.
#CRESSIDA DICK: The UK policing minister has defended the under-pressure Met Police chief over policing at the Sarah Everard vigil.
PARTING SHOT
As mentioned above, Irish animated film Wolfwalkers is among the nominees in this year’s Oscars.
Made by the prolific Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category.
Here’s a trailer to see what it’s all about:
