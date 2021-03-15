Coronavirus: No new deaths and 575 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 575 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that no new deaths were reported today.

The total number of confirmed cases is now at 227,316. The number of Covid-19 related deaths remains at 4,534.

Of the cases notified today:

289 are men / 282 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

232 in Dublin, 48 in Meath, 41 in Tipperary, 38 in Kildare, 30 in Galway and the remaining 186 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 360 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 85 are in intensive care. There has been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of last Friday, 606,904 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

443,092 people have received their first dose

163,812 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While there has been a very understandable focus on the vaccine programme over recent days, we must not lose sight of the danger that Covid-19 continues to pose.

While, in time, vaccines will have a very significant positive impact on Covid, they will not stop a further wave of disease over the coming weeks.

“We are seeing this play out across Europe with many countries now experiencing pressure on their hospital and critical care capacities. We must not let this happen here,” he added.