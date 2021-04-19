Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There may be “the potential for more” easing of restrictions in May than what has already been indicated, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.
- A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two who was allegedly stabbed to death.
- Gardaí have said that a body has been found during a the search for a missing trail runner off the Comeragh Mountains.
- Health officials have confirmed a further 403 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Peter Ireton, the founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity Bóthar, has been found dead in his home this morning.
- Planning permission has been granted for a 266-house development on the former site of St Kevin’s hospital in Cork city.
- People aged 65 and older have been urged not to drink strong tea with meals because doing so can interfere with the absorption of some essential minerals.
- A man who stabbed his ex-wife’s partner to death during an “argument” in the early hours has gone on trial charged with murder at the Central Criminal Court.
- Bohemians Football Club and the Airtricity League have agreed to pay €44,000 in damages to an 11-year-old boy who was injured at a function at their ground eight years ago.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRAVEL BUBBLE: A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has started operating today.
#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be admitted to a hospital in another prison.
#VACCINE: More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
NASA has made history after successfully completing the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.
The 1.8kg Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flew on the surface of Mars a number of hours ago, but data confirming the feat arrived shortly before 12pm Irish time.
COMMENTS