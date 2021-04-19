#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Apr 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6436 Cheery Trees Anastasia Shmeleva and Natalia Chepanova from Smithfiled under the cherry blossom trees in Herbert Park Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • There may be “the potential for more” easing of restrictions in May than what has already been indicated, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.
  • A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two who was allegedly stabbed to death.
  • Gardaí have said that a body has been found during a the search for a missing trail runner off the Comeragh Mountains.
  • Health officials have confirmed a further 403 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Peter Ireton, the  founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity Bóthar, has been found dead in his home this morning.
  • Planning permission has been granted for a 266-house development on the former site of St Kevin’s hospital in Cork city.
  • People aged 65 and older have been urged not to drink strong tea with meals because doing so can interfere with the absorption of some essential minerals.
  • A man who stabbed his ex-wife’s partner to death during an “argument” in the early hours has gone on trial charged with murder at the Central Criminal Court.
  • Bohemians Football Club and the Airtricity League have agreed to pay €44,000 in damages to an 11-year-old boy who was injured at a function at their ground eight years ago.

INTERNATIONAL

nz-travel-bubble-wellington-arrivals Families and loved ones embrace after landing on the first Air New Zealand flight to land in Wellington on the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble Source: AAP/PA Images

#TRAVEL BUBBLE: A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has started operating today.

#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be admitted to a hospital in another prison.

#VACCINE: More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

PARTING SHOT

NASA has made history after successfully completing the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The 1.8kg Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flew on the surface of Mars a number of hours ago, but data confirming the feat arrived shortly before 12pm Irish time.

Source: NASA/YouTube

Hayley Halpin
