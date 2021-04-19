Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Anastasia Shmeleva and Natalia Chepanova from Smithfiled under the cherry blossom trees in Herbert Park Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Families and loved ones embrace after landing on the first Air New Zealand flight to land in Wellington on the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble Source: AAP/PA Images

#TRAVEL BUBBLE: A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has started operating today.

#RUSSIA: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, will be admitted to a hospital in another prison.

#VACCINE: More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

NASA has made history after successfully completing the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The 1.8kg Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flew on the surface of Mars a number of hours ago, but data confirming the feat arrived shortly before 12pm Irish time.