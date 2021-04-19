#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Monday 19 April 2021
Coronavirus: No deaths and 403 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 19 Apr 2021, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 34,053 Views 46 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 403 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported no new deaths from the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland is now 243,911. There have been a total of 4,836 deaths related to Covid-19 here to date.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 208 are men/192 are women
  • 73% of reported cases were under 45
  • The median age of cases was 31
  • 174 cases were in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across the other 20 counties

As of 8am today, there are 183 people hospitalised with Covid-19, 50 of which are in ICU. There were seven additional hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

The five-day moving average of cases is now 364, and the seven-day incidence rate is 54.7.

As of Saturday, April 17, 1,204,063 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

  • 852,189 people have received their first dose
  • 351,874 people have received their second dose

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

