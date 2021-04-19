Major search operation underway for missing woman on the Comeragh Mountains

Members of the search team gathering this morning ahead of the SEMRA.

SEARCH TEAMS AND a rescue helicopter are searching the Comeragh Mountains for a missing trail runner.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was reported missing on Sunday by a relative at 3pm.

According to Liz Browne, a spokeswoman for the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, search operations were hampered yesterday by mist and fog on the Waterford mountain range.

It is believed the woman was on the Coumshingaun Loop, a popular but challenging route.

“The operation began immediately the call was made. A relative contacted to say that she had not returned home at 3pm.

“SEMRA put search teams onto the mountain and we were assisted by the Coastguard helicopter, but due to a very low cloud base and foggy conditions they were not able to go high up.

“We’re back there now at first light and we would appeal to anyone in the area to keep a look out, drivers or farmers, just anything at all could bring this woman home,” she said.

The spokeswoman said in normal circumstances SEMRA are able to pinpoint a missing person by the use of their phone.

“We would normally send a text message to the phone and as soon as that is opened we can pinpoint where they are but that we believe she has become separated from her phone.

“This has meant that we are doing a traditional search on a very large area.

“The loop, in bad weather, would be very difficult to navigate. It is possible, and we are hoping, that she took a wrong turn and hunkered down for the night.

“We will continue our operation throughout today, we have about 20 on there now, but we expect much more people will join us this afternoon.

“We have called in assistance from units across the country including Wicklow and Kerry and the Civil Defence are also here. Gardaí are also helping in the operation,” she added.