Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 27 Sep 2021, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

906Pelletstown Station A rainbow in the sky above Ireland's newest railway station, Pelletstown in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • All workers have been safely evacuated following a “serious fire” at a dairy plant production facility in Killeigh, Offaly. 
  • Several people were asked to leave a Donegal church during the funeral of a man who died from Covid because they were not wearing facemasks.
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn, Dublin yesterday afternoon. 
  • An additional bank holiday is expected to form part of the Government’s pandemic bonus but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.
  • House prices in Ireland have risen by 9% in the past 12 months as the supply of homes remains severely restricted.
  • Health officials have confirmed a further 1,049 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics began at several colleges campuses today as thousands of first year students enter higher education for the first time.
  • A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Derry over the attempted murder of a PSNI officer.

INTERNATIONAL

bridport-dorset-uk-27th-september-2021-the-esso-petrol-station-on-the-a35-at-bridport-in-dorset-is-out-of-fuel-due-to-panic-buying-by-motorists-picture-credit-graham-huntalamy-live-news The ESSO petrol station on the A35 at Bridport in Dorset, England is out of fuel due to panic buying by motorists Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#PETROL: The British government is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.

#GERMANY: Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany’s liberal FDP party looks set to play a role in coalition negotiations to form the next government.

#GREECE: A man has died and nearly a dozen others have been injured after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete this morning. 

PARTING SHOT

There has been a lot of discussion about energy issues in recent weeks – to the point that the government has had to reassure people that blackouts aren’t to be expected this winter.

So on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at the potential issues around energy in Ireland and the UK. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

