Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A rainbow in the sky above Ireland's newest railway station, Pelletstown in Dublin Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The ESSO petrol station on the A35 at Bridport in Dorset, England is out of fuel due to panic buying by motorists Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#PETROL: The British government is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.

#GERMANY: Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany’s liberal FDP party looks set to play a role in coalition negotiations to form the next government.

#GREECE: A man has died and nearly a dozen others have been injured after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete this morning.

PARTING SHOT

There has been a lot of discussion about energy issues in recent weeks – to the point that the government has had to reassure people that blackouts aren’t to be expected this winter.

So on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at the potential issues around energy in Ireland and the UK.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud