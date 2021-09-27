Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- All workers have been safely evacuated following a “serious fire” at a dairy plant production facility in Killeigh, Offaly.
- Several people were asked to leave a Donegal church during the funeral of a man who died from Covid because they were not wearing facemasks.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of a man in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn, Dublin yesterday afternoon.
- An additional bank holiday is expected to form part of the Government’s pandemic bonus but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.
- House prices in Ireland have risen by 9% in the past 12 months as the supply of homes remains severely restricted.
- Health officials have confirmed a further 1,049 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics began at several colleges campuses today as thousands of first year students enter higher education for the first time.
- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Derry over the attempted murder of a PSNI officer.
INTERNATIONAL
#PETROL: The British government is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.
#GERMANY: Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany’s liberal FDP party looks set to play a role in coalition negotiations to form the next government.
#GREECE: A man has died and nearly a dozen others have been injured after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete this morning.
PARTING SHOT
There has been a lot of discussion about energy issues in recent weeks – to the point that the government has had to reassure people that blackouts aren’t to be expected this winter.
So on this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at the potential issues around energy in Ireland and the UK.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
