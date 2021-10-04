Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Older people are being urged to protect themselves against flu this winter by taking up free flu vaccination Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaks to media after taking part in a walkabout with police officers around Westminster, London Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#ENGLAND: A nurse in England has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.

#FACEBOOK: Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections in a moneymaking move, a whistleblower claims.

#MET: Advice issued by Metropolitan Police suggesting women should flag down a bus if they have concerns when stopped by an officer was “taken out of context”, the head of the force has said.

PARTING SHOT

American pop star Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a headline act for next year’s Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest ever solo headliner.

Billie Eilish Source: Alamy Stock Photo

She will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the 2022 music event – 24 June.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said: