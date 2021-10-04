Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government’s National Development Plan covering a range of projects has an overall budget of €165 billion, it was announced today.
- Nadine Lott’s mother has described the scene at her daughter’s apartment, where she was beaten by her former partner to the point where she was “completely unrecognisable”, as one of “total horror”.
- A retired Garda Superintendent has been charged over a cannabis seizure in Dublin last week.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has full confidence in the Attorney General Paul Gallagher.
- September 2021 was provisionally the warmest on record for Ireland, according to Met Éireann.
- Public health officials have confirmed 892 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The evidence against a man accused of rioting on the night that journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead is an “affront to justice”, a defence solicitor has told a court.
- A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin last night.
INTERNATIONAL
#ENGLAND: A nurse in England has denied murdering eight babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
#FACEBOOK: Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year’s elections in a moneymaking move, a whistleblower claims.
#MET: Advice issued by Metropolitan Police suggesting women should flag down a bus if they have concerns when stopped by an officer was “taken out of context”, the head of the force has said.
PARTING SHOT
American pop star Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a headline act for next year’s Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest ever solo headliner.
She will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the 2022 music event – 24 June.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said:
“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”
