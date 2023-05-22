Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris with Minister Simon Harris and Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy at the launch of the new regional offices of the Dublin Metroplolitan Region in Dublin Castle

INTERNATIONAL

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street today

#WESTMINSTER: The British government Home Secretary Suella Braverman has insisted there was “nothing untoward” as she battled to save her job over claims she asked officials to help arrange a private speed awareness course for her.

#MCCANN: Police in Portugal investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have announced that they will carry out new searches of a reservoir near the town she went missing.

#MIGRANTS: The EU has said it has demanded that Greece open a comprehensive probe into video footage depicting an alleged forceful expulsion of migrants who are set adrift at sea.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Tubridy has described the decision to appoint Co Down comedian Patrick Kielty as the next Late Late Show presenter as a “great decision all round”.

On Saturday, it was announced that Patrick Kielty would be the next person to helm one of the longest-running late-night talk shows.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, Tubridy said: “I just think he has, what they say in the business, ‘the chops’.

“He can cover the heavy side of things, and he’s got a background that will inform that.”

"I really want to wish him the very, very best of luck. I think he'll do a great Toy Show"@RyanTubridyShow wishes @PatricKielty well as he is set to become the 4th @RTELateLateShow presenter in September. 🦉🎬#latelate pic.twitter.com/PVpDReTikb — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) May 22, 2023