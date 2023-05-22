Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
37 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

535New DMR Offices Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Garda Commissioner Drew Harris with Minister Simon Harris and Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy at the launch of the new regional offices of the Dublin Metroplolitan Region in Dublin Castle Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Former basketball coach Bill Kenneally will serve more time in prison after he was handed a four-and-a-half year sentence for indecently assaulting five boys.
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has defended signing into law new legislation on health labelling for alcohol products.
  • Meta has been hit with a record fine of €1.2 billion by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission over the tranfser of European user data to the US. 
  • A man who strangled and beat Jasmine McMonagle to death during a psychotic episode has been jailed for 14 years.
  • A 13-year-old boy who died after the tractor he was driving overturned on a local road in Co Mayo last night has been named locally as Kyle Pilbrow.
  • A Polish man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a €2.8 million cannabis haul at Dublin Port.
  • Gardaí are investigating an an alleged assault which occurred in Corofin, Co Clare last night.
  • Lawyers for the State have told a Judge that the High Court has no right to hear a case in which a senator alleges that Ireland has a deal with Britain to police Irish airspace
  • Sinn Féin’s council election success was a case of the party “turning a nationalist vote into a republican vote”, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

INTERNATIONAL

london-england-uk-22nd-may-2023-home-secretary-suella-braverman-is-seen-leaving-10-downing-street-credit-image-tayfun-salcizuma-press-wire-editorial-usage-only-not-for-commercial-usa Alamy Stock Photo UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street today Alamy Stock Photo

#WESTMINSTER: The British government Home Secretary Suella Braverman has insisted there was “nothing untoward” as she battled to save her job over claims she asked officials to help arrange a private speed awareness course for her.

#MCCANN: Police in Portugal investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have announced that they will carry out new searches of a reservoir near the town she went missing.

#MIGRANTS: The EU has said it has demanded that Greece open a comprehensive probe into video footage depicting an alleged forceful expulsion of migrants who are set adrift at sea.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Tubridy has described the decision to appoint Co Down comedian Patrick Kielty as the next Late Late Show presenter as a “great decision all round”.

On Saturday, it was announced that Patrick Kielty would be the next person to helm one of the longest-running late-night talk shows.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, Tubridy said: “I just think he has, what they say in the business, ‘the chops’.

“He can cover the heavy side of things, and he’s got a background that will inform that.”

