Monday 22 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
File photo.
# Corofin
Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Clare after man in 70s is hospitalised
A man in his 70s is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries, Gardaí confirmed.
23 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault which occurred in Corofin, County Clare last night.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Journal: “Gardaí are making enquiries into an alleged assault which occurred in Corofin, Co. Clare on Sunday night, 21st May 2023.”

A man in his 70s is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick for non-life threatening injuries, gardaí confirmed.

The Journal understands that gardaí are investigating claims that the man was involved in a verbal altercation with a small group of demonstrators, who believed that a location nearby was being used as a centre to house asylum seekers, which then turned physical.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing and are yet to receive a statement from the 70-year-old.

