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LAST UPDATE | 57 mins ago
GOOD MORNING.
Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.
1. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant announced on Friday evening that the controversial Orange Order parade would not be permitted to proceed along the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown, bringing a 13-day stand-off to an end.
2. The Orange Order has accused Bryant of a “capitulation to the threat of mob rule and violence” following the decision, and said it would seek urgent meetings with Bryant and PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher.
3. Schools are set to close and hospitals face widespread disruption next Wednesday as more than 100,000 public sector workers prepare to strike over pay.
Reporter Sophie Finn has pulled together all you need to know ahead of the strikes.
4. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the decision to ban the Garvaghy Road parade as the right one, but said it should have been made sooner.
Speaking on The Late Late Show, she said residents had endured a “rollercoaster” fortnight and accused Bryant of waiting until the “eleventh hour” to intervene.
5. US President Donald Trump announced an agreement for Russia to release more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel onto global markets, with further shipments promised in November.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the move as “weak” and “unworthy”.
6. Donald Trump lashed out after missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize, calling the decision an “indelible stain” on Norway, while Israel also criticised the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to South African human rights lawyer and judge Navi Pillay, claiming that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels “is certainly applauding from hell”.
7. The EU and China have reached an understanding that could more than halve projected Chinese hybrid and plug-in hybrid car exports to Europe.
8. Misleading online posts about the late musician Glen Hansard have raised fresh questions about misinformation and scams on social media.
9. Income from the €160 TV licence fee continues to decline, with €5.7 million less collected to date this year compared to the same period last year.
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