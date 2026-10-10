Cyclist dies after being struck by van in Co Clare

A CYCLIST HAS died after being struck by a van in Co Clare on Friday evening.

The collision occurred shortly after 8pm on the N67 at Baunmore near Kilrush.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination will take place. The coroner has been notified.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The road remains closed, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 8.15pm yesterday and may have dashcam or mobile phone footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on (065) 908 0550, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” a garda spokesperson said.