Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

The last burst of Christmas shopping in Dublin. rollingnews.ie rollingnews.ie

Five people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Kerry this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the suspected arson attack last week at the Galway hotel that was set to house asylum seekers.

Integration minister Roderic O’Gorman has said he regrets that government did not act faster to put more resources into communication with local communities when refugee and asylum seeker accommodation began to open in new areas.

A man appeared before court charged in connection with an alleged cash in transit robbery in Dublin.

Gardaí have again this year issued advice on how to best protect you and your home from thieves.

Mary Lou McDonald has said she assesses her party’s performance after polls are published, telling The Journal: “Everybody looks at the polls, you can hardly miss them, there are so many of them as well.”

Cameras specifically for bus lanes are to be rolled out next year in a bid to tackle speed and misuse, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has confirmed.

THE WORLD

Members of the mining and smelting associations march through Annaberg-Buchholz in festive costumes for the big mountain parade. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Israel has pressed its Gaza offensive today, with Hamas reporting heavy shelling in several cities hours after world powers demanded more aid be allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory.

#PRAGUE Flags on public buildings are flying at half mast and masses are scheduled across the Czech Republic for a day of national mourning after a deadly shooting at Prague’s Charles University – the worst in the country in decades.

#LONDON A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy piece of graffiti was removed in south-east London.

#YEMEN Yemen’s warring factions have committed to a new ceasefire and agreed to engage in a UN-led peace process to end the war.

#LEEDS A woman has been remanded in custody in England charged with murdering her five-month-old baby daughter, who was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital from a park.

PARTING SHOT

It is just two days to go to the annual Christmas feast – an endurance endeavour of a day of glorious gluttony.

Once a year can’t hurt and anyway the dinner, sherry trifle and all the other accompanying edibles are to be welcomed with a gastronomic enthusiasm.

Afterwards we’ll retreat to the couch and drift into a food coma – as content as a lion after a successful hunt.

Anyway, today we asked our loyal readers: What’s the correct time for Christmas dinner?

And the results are in:

A big win for the late afternoon.