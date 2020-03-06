Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan briefing the press on the latest Covid-19 updates Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Molly, an English Bulldog, at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show. Source: PA

#BREXIT The UK introduced new laws that introduce a points-based immigration system, and that also guarantee the right of Irish citizens to live and work in the UK.

#NEVADA US police named Irish woman Joan Huber (53) as one of the four people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Reno yesterday.

#CORONAVIRUS The World Health Organisation ordered the world to take Covid-19 more seriously. The US also passed an emergency $8.3bn spending bill to combat the coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

Think you know Europe? Try this quiz from The Guardian.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.