Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Here are the main points you need to know about coronavirus Covid-19 news today.
- Five new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.
- Prosecutors in Northern Ireland have won their appeal against a decision to grant bail to a man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee.
- A court has ruled against the Data Protection Commissioner in a case sparked by ‘Isis’ graffiti in a hospice
- Folk group Lankum won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize album of the year award
- Three men arrested as part of the Kevin Lunney torture probe were released
- The Restaurant Association says that Irish restaurants are seeing a jump in cancellations amid coronavirus fears
- A cyclist (60) died after being struck by a car in Cork
- Phil Hogan insisted that a no-deal Brexit threat won’t cut the ice in EU trade talks
- A garda who assaulted an RTÉ cameraman during a street protest received a suspended sentence.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT The UK introduced new laws that introduce a points-based immigration system, and that also guarantee the right of Irish citizens to live and work in the UK.
#NEVADA US police named Irish woman Joan Huber (53) as one of the four people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Reno yesterday.
#CORONAVIRUS The World Health Organisation ordered the world to take Covid-19 more seriously. The US also passed an emergency $8.3bn spending bill to combat the coronavirus.
PARTING SHOT
Think you know Europe? Try this quiz from The Guardian.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS