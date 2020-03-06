This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Aoife Barry Friday 6 Mar 2020, 8:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,409 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5036395

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0189 Health Updates Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan briefing the press on the latest Covid-19 updates Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

crufts-dog-show-day-two Molly, an English Bulldog, at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show. Source: PA

#BREXIT The UK introduced new laws that introduce a points-based immigration system, and that also guarantee the right of Irish citizens to live and work in the UK.

#NEVADA US police named Irish woman Joan Huber (53) as one of the four people found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Reno yesterday.

#CORONAVIRUS The World Health Organisation ordered the world to take Covid-19 more seriously. The US also passed an emergency $8.3bn spending bill to combat the coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

Think you know Europe? Try this quiz from The Guardian.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie